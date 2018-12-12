Should Rangers consider selecting a former TCU star in Rule 5 draft?

The most celebrated event each year at the MLB winter meetings, because it’s the final event of the MLB winter meetings, is the Rule 5 draft.

Anyone who knows the Texas Rangers’ recent history knows they might be busy Thursday morning. They actually managed to keep outfielder Carlos Tocci in the big leagues all of 2018.

The Rangers have five open spots on the 40-man roster, four with the pending addition of right-hander Lance Lynn. They have needs in the infield, despite the additions of Patrick Wisdom and Carlos Asuaje, and, of course, on the mound.

General manager Jon Daniels said on Wednesday that he isn’t sure if the Rangers will be active in the Rule 5.

“We’re still taking about it,” he said. “You’ve got to have the player there that you want. In theory it’s great to get a player for $100,000 that can be a contributor.”

Here’s are a few names the Rangers might consider, including one who should be familiar to readers of the Star-Telegram’s colleges coverage.

Richie Martin, ss, Oakland A’s

The Rangers have a good idea of who Martin is after seeing him play against Double A Frisco the past three years for Midland. Three years at Double A is an eye opener, though he looks to have broken through with the bat.

Martin can play shortstop and second base, which Asuaje can’t do. If the Rangers have designs on trading Jurickson Profar, they will need an infielder who can handle himself as a backup to shortstop Elvis Andrus.

Jake Gatewood, 1b, Milwaukee Brewers

Here’s an interesting thought, as presented by Baseball America and MLP Pipeline: Gatewood is recovering from a torn ACL, and that could help a team keep him on the active roster more easily than the usual Rule 5 pick.

Gatewood would start the season the 60-day disabled list, max out his rehab assignment, and return in time to spend the required 90 days on the 25-man roster. He has power and can play the infield corners, as can the recently acquired Patrick Wisdom.

It might be worth the $100,000 to add a prospect in an area where the Rangers are thin.

Riley Ferrell, RHP, Houston Astros

The former TCU closer was a third-round pick in 2015 but has dealt with shoulder injuries and some serious control issues. But he still has a power arm and quality stuff, and he and the Rangers might benefit from a change in scenery.

Ray-Patrick Didier, ss, Atlanta Braves

He isn’t going to wow anyone with his bat, but he would with his speed and versatility. He’s ready to contribute to a major-league team in 2019, according to Baseball America, and, as is the case with Martin, the Rangers could use a backup infielder.