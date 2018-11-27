Rangers agree to reunion with this pitcher from 2018

The Texas Rangers have agreed to a reunion with right-hander Jesse Chavez, who was dealt to the Chicago Cubs in July but who left a lasting impression during his three-plus months in Arlington.

Sources confirmed multiple reports that Chavez will return on a two-year deal. He gives the Rangers multiple innings out of the bullpen, and that will likely be his roll in 2019 even though he could also help finish out their starting rotation.

Though he did not make any starts in 2018, Chavez made at least 20 starts in three of the prior four seasons.

Chavez overcome a slow start to the season to post a 3.51 ERA in 56 1/3 innings with the Rangers before he was dealt at the start of the second half. Chavez then pitched to a 1.15 ERA over 39 innings with the playoff-bound Cubs.

He came to the Rangers after spring training started and brought with him the reputation of being a top-flight veteran teammate. In that way, Chavez matches veteran catcher Jeff Mathis, who signed a two-year deal with the Rangers last week.