End of an era? Adrian Beltre tips cap as he’s pulled in Rangers’ home finale

Adrian Beltre hasn’t announced his intentions for 2019 yet.

The veteran Texas Rangers third baseman may opt to play another season, but he very well could retire. So it came as no surprise that the Rangers honored Beltre on Sunday afternoon with a tribute video and an opportunity for him to tip his cap to the fans in what could be his final home game in a Rangers uniform.

Beltre was pulled in the sixth inning by interim manager Don Wakamatsu as a highlight video of Beltre played on the Globe Life Park video board. The crowd gave him a standing ovation as he embraced teammates and headed toward the dugout.

Beltre, 39, has had plenty of memorable moments at this park in his career. He recorded his 3,000th hit here last season; he hit for a cycle in the 2015 season; and he played three World Series games in 2011.