Three Things: Rangers rebound from Banister firing with much-needed win over Mariners

The Texas Rangers fired Jeff Banister on Friday.

General manager Jon Daniels delivered the news earlier in the day and would go on to discuss the move in a little bit of detail.

The team then had to face the Seattle Mariners that night in game that had exactly zero postseason ramifications.

Seattle was previously in the playoff hunt before they faded hard in August. Texas was out of contention long before that.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Daniels provided vague, inconclusive answers about the process to determine Banister’s successor. The players also did not provide an emotional response before the game, be that positive or negative.

Meanwhile Don Wakamatsu, who was named the interim manager, began a 10-game audition to prove that he should replace the man that brought him to the organization before the start of last season.

You can read our full coverage of Banister’s firing and the aftermath here. But these are the three things that stood out from the Rangers 7-3 win over the Mariners on Friday night in a 7-inning rain-shortened game.

1. The weather loomed large

Several hours before first-pitch, a covered field was pummeled with heavy showers that forced the players to hit in the cages before the game. The field was fine as the players took the field. Still, roaming black clouds and the threat of thunderstorms eventually forced officials to call the game in the 7th inning.

2. Beltre powers a strong start

Adrian Beltre is the definition of a pro’s pro. With runners on first and second in the bottom of the first inning, Beltre punched an 0-1 pitch to the opposite field that land just over the right-field fence. The home run was the 476th of his career and gave him sole possession of 30th place on the all-time career home runs list.

3. What’s Wakamatsu’s style?





Yes, it’s only one game and baseball is a fickle sport. So, it’s impossible to know Jon Daniels will consider him a top candidate or if the general manager’s comments were merely a courtesy. But Wakamatsu proved he’s managing for broke by pulling starter Connor Sadzeck after a shaky first inning.

Not everything was perfect. But given overall mood of the clubhouse and the threat of weather, the Rangers (and the few fans who showed up) clearly played with a little bit of a spark.