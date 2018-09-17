Round Rock ends partnership with Rangers. Where could new Triple-A team be located?

The move that the Texas Rangers have been expecting at least a year was made official Monday when the Round Rock Express to the Rangers that there would not be a renewal of the player development agreement.

Round Rock, which is co-owned by Nolan Ryan, is expected to signed a PDA with the Houston Astros, for whom Ryan is a special assistant and oldest son Reid Ryan is the team president.

“We want to thank ... the entire Ryan-Sanders Baseball organization for their assistance over the last eight years,” the Rangers said in a statement. “The players and staff who have come through Round Rock in that period have enjoyed incredible support from both the front office and the fans, and it is greatly appreciated.”

The Rangers are hoping to avoid having their Triple-A affiliate too far away from Arlington, and have zeroed in two locations. One is San Antonio, which has geographical advantages even though the facilities there need updating, and Nashville, which informed the Oakland Athletics that their PDA would not continue.

The A’s moved quickly and have joined Las Vegas, which is opening a new ballpark next season. Assuming the Astros move to Round Rock, Fresno would be another possibility for the Rangers.

The Rangers switched from Oklahoma City to Round Rock in 2011 when Ryan was the team president and CEO. Forty-three players jumped from Round Rock to their MLB debuts over the eight seasons, during which Round Rock went 579-560 and twice qualified for the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

“From all the managers, coaching staffs and players to grace Dell Diamond, to PCL Division titles and World Series appearances, the Rangers have been a first-class parent club throughout,” Express general manager Tim Jackson said. We’re very thankful for the longstanding partnership.”