Cole Hamels ripped Brewers fans, but he’s also sniped at Rangers fans since Cubs trade

Cole Hamels is not typically one to hold back his opinions.
The Brewers beat the Cubs 4-3 Monday, thus extending their wild card lead. They also are just four games back of Chicago in the National League Central.
However, Hamels was quick to downplay the excitement of the atypically raucous home crowd in Milwaukee.
“When you have the majority of Cubs fans in the stands, I don’t know if that’s a rivalry,” Hamels said. “They aren’t going to like me for the comment, but look at the ticket sales. When they start to get a little closer and their fans sell out, then I think that’s kind of the understanding [of a rivalry].”
It seems that Hamels also took a dig, however subtle, at Rangers fans. The lefty starter was traded from Texas to Chicago right before the trade deadline.
Hamels previously admitted he was disappointed in his performance as a member of the Rangers.
Since arriving in Chicago, Hamels has started seven games, producing a 4-0 record and a 1.00 ERA.
