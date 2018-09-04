Cole Hamels ripped Brewers fans, but he’s also sniped at Rangers fans since Cubs trade

Cole Hamels is not typically one to hold back his opinions.

The Brewers beat the Cubs 4-3 Monday, thus extending their wild card lead. They also are just four games back of Chicago in the National League Central.

However, Hamels was quick to downplay the excitement of the atypically raucous home crowd in Milwaukee.

“When you have the majority of Cubs fans in the stands, I don’t know if that’s a rivalry,” Hamels said. “They aren’t going to like me for the comment, but look at the ticket sales. When they start to get a little closer and their fans sell out, then I think that’s kind of the understanding [of a rivalry].”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

It seems that Hamels also took a dig, however subtle, at Rangers fans. The lefty starter was traded from Texas to Chicago right before the trade deadline.

"This is by far the best clubhouse in the league. Now to actually be on the home side and get supported, it's a turn in the best possible way." -Cole Hamels on being on the home team side of the Wrigley experience — Bernstein & McKnight (@Bernstein_McK) August 27, 2018

Hamels previously admitted he was disappointed in his performance as a member of the Rangers.

Since arriving in Chicago, Hamels has started seven games, producing a 4-0 record and a 1.00 ERA.