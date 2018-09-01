After injury-plagued season, Delino DeShields aims for strong finish

This has been a season to forget for Delino DeShields. A mix of injuries have limited the Texas Rangers’ center fielder to 85 games in 2018.



He’s back with the club, activated before Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after a fracture to the trip of his right middle finger on August 17. The season started when he was forced to have surgery on his left hand after breaking it on a swing on March 31.



And then there was the week he missed while he was on the concussion list last month.

“I’ve never had as many setbacks, as far as injuries go, like ever, in my career,” DeShields said. “I feel like that has something to do with some of my issues, but I’m driven and I’m determined.”



DeShields is batting .204 with 47 runs scored. His on-base percentage is sitting at .304. All three numbers are well-behind his pace a year ago in 120 games. But DeShields thinks the injuries and the sporadic playing time is partly to blame for the offensive down year. His defense in center field showed a marked improvement, manager Jeff Banister said.



“There was a stretch there when he was playing as good of defense in center field as there is in the big leagues. And prior to the hamate injury, the swing was in pretty good shape,” said Banister, who dismissed the notion DeShields needs to prove anything the final month of the season. “I don’t know if it’s proving anything as much as finding that stroke, finding that rhythm at the plate that was successful for him. I know he’s probably fought that for the most part of the year. It has been tough for him.”

DeShields isn’t letting the injuries deter him from finishing strong.



“There are a lot of positives that can come out of this year, as far as defensive improvement, which is something that I really wanted to improve on,” he said. “Now it’s just kind of taking that next step on the offensive side of it and putting the two together. It’s important to go into the offseason with a strong ending. Just go out and compete. Have fun, not think too much, and just trust the process, trust what I’ve got going on, trust what’s in store for me and just don’t worry about anything else. I’m a confident person. I’m positive. I tell you guys all the time: I know I can play the game. It’s never been a doubt in my mind. It’s just about going out and putting everything together.”