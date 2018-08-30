Here’s hoping these Rangers minor leaguers aren’t sent home in September

The last time the Texas Rangers were in the position they find themselves in this season was 2014, when they posted their worst record since 1985.

They admittedly were holding open tryouts for 2015 in September, though they weren’t necessarily rebuilding. Injuries had wrecked a season that opened with them as favorites in the American League West, and they would win the division the next two seasons.

This season is different in that the Rangers are rebuilding. Once Saturday rolls around, when MLB rosters can expand to 40, the Rangers will add some minor leaguers and activate some players from the disabled list.

Others could come up after the minor-league seasons end.

Some will go to the fall instructional league in Surprise, Ariz. Many, many more will go home.

Below are players who the Star-Telegram would like to see called up. Some might be part of the future, but each one has left an impression as much for who they are as what they do on the field.

The Rangers called up infielder Guilder Rodriguez in 2014 after his 13th season in the minors. He spent the final three weeks of the season with the Rangers, and retired after the 2015 season back in the minors.

He is now a coach for the AZL Rangers.

Ah ha. A precedent.

Here’s the list:

RHP Connor Sadzeck: The right-hander, who is at Triple A Round Rock and on the 40-man roster, might very well be called up. His fastball velocity makes him a candidate to close games, and he’s a good guy whose personality would allow him to handle the trials that can come with the job. He’s been closing in on the majors for a while now. Maybe he just needs a new challenge. Sadzeck, who turns 28 on Oct. 1, is out of options, and the Rangers need to find out.

LHP Ryne Slack: Left-handers can pitch forever, and it seems Slack, 26, has been pitching forever at Double A Frisco. Well, 2018 marks his fourth stop there, and this one hasn’t gone particularly well. In fact, he’s on the disabled list. But he’s a good dude, as might be expected from someone from Ninety Six, S.C., and his loyalty should be rewarded. Plus, he’s left-handed.





OF Destin Hood: Hood, on the other hand, has been in the Rangers’ system less than a season. His big spring had some thinking he might be able to contribute in the majors this season, but he was moved out of Triple A Round Rock to Double A Frisco. The outfielder and occasional first baseman has power, is a good athlete (he chose baseball over a football scholarship to Alabama) and is about as good a guy as they come.





OF Preston Beck: Another player loyal to the Rangers, and the local ties would make for a great story. Beck is from Dallas and went to UT-Arlington. He has some pop, can play first base, and has one of the best outfield throwing arms in the system. Rangers players know Beck, who does some of his off-season works out with them and is a regular extra in spring games. Oh, yeah, he’s a good guy.





RHP Chris Rowley: The Rangers haven’t had Rowley long after claiming him on waivers July 23 from the Toronto Blue Jays. All claims come with a 40-man spot. He was assigned to Triple A Round Rock, and all he’s done is post 3.03 ERA in six starts. Rowley is also the reigning Pitcher of the Week in the Pacific Coast League. And there’s this: Rowley is the first graduation of the U.S. Military Academy to pitch in the majors. He must be a good guy.





SS Michael De Leon: The Rangers signed this infielder July 2, 2013, and the story goes that the contract had to be signed in the daytime in the Dominican Republic because his family didn’t have electricity to sign at night. De Leon is only 21 and has worked his way to Double A, adding muscle along with way. He’s hitting well this season to go along with an always-steady glove that could make him a big-league utility player some day. Not only that, he’s really good guy.