Rangers turn rare triple play vs. Angels. Here’s how they did it

The Texas Rangers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning Thursday night by turning the sixth double play in franchise history against the Los Angeles Angels.

Angels second baseman David Fletcher hit a low line drive off right-hander Ariel Jurado that skipped into the glove of third baseman Jurickson Profar, who hopped up and touched third base to force Eric Young Jr. for the first out.

Taylor Ward, who was at third base, was tagged out as he left the base, and Profar threw to second baseman Rougned Odor to get Kole Calhoun. He was called out for running out of the base path while trying to avoid Odor’s tag.

Score it a 5-4 triple play, the second in MLB this season.

The Rangers hadn’t turned a triple play in more than nine years, dating to May 20, 2009, at Detroit. It was the second triple play at Globe Life Park, with the Rangers turning the first April 14, 2002, against Seattle.

The Rangers, though, were trailing 6-3 after the play.