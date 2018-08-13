Rangers’ Elvis Andrus won’t miss Globe Life Park but has plans to take a keepsake

The Globe Life Park countdown begins tonight.

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Rusty Greer unveiled a sign after the fifth inning on the left field upper suite level façade indicating that 100 scheduled regular season games remain at the stadium that opened in 1994.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is hoping there are more than 100 meaningful games left at the only home stadium he’s known throughout his career.

“For sure, man, we want to win it all next year,” Andrus said, referencing a postseason run that would include additional games at Globe Life Park.

Andrus is the only player remaining who played on both World Series teams in 2010 and 2011.

He has fond memories of the ballpark, but is ready to play in the new Globe Life Field that will feature a retractable roof – aka air condition.

“Yes, I am ready for it. Especially now as a 30-year-old, that’s a good upgrade,” Andrus said, smiling. “But this stadium was the beginning of everything, so it’s going to be missed. I’m probably going to take something too.”

Andrus wouldn’t specify what keepsake he had in mind.

Former Yankees great Derek Jeter did something similar in 2008 at the old Yankee Stadium, taking a sign that hung above the tunnel leading from the clubhouse to the field that had Joe DiMaggio’s famous quote, “I want to thank the Good Lord for making me a Yankee.”

“I’m going to have good memories here, but I won’t miss it too much because of the heat,” Andrus said.

The Rangers will update the sign after the fifth inning of each remaining game at Globe Life Park in 2018 and 2019. Alumni, longtime season ticket holders, employees and other individuals associated with the history of the ballpark will take part in the sign unveilings.