Jeff Banister moved by rookies’ special night

The Texas Rangers held an on-field pregame ceremony to honor Vladimir Guerrero prior to Saturday's game against the Orioles. He was joined on the field by long-time friends Adrian Beltre, Bartolo Colon, and Pudge Rodriguez.
The Texas Rangers held an on-field pregame ceremony to honor Vladimir Guerrero prior to Saturday's game against the Orioles. Guerrero is the 7th player who wore a Rangers uniform to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the club was able to add nine prospects and two MLB pitchers via four deals ahead of the trade deadline, leaving the Rangers in better shape organizationally.