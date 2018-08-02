Houston Astros second baseman Yuli Gurriel, top, falls backward after stepping on the face of Texas Rangers’ Jurickson Profar who slides into second base after hitting an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Watch a former Marine storm field, strip after last pitch of Rangers-Astros game

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 02, 2018 02:53 PM

The Rangers and Astros got an unexpected visitor during their series last week.

Last Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Chris White, a Marine Corps veteran, charged the field, stripped off most of his clothes and ran around in American flag-themed pair of shorts and sneakers.

Once he finally got caught, White was arrested and charged with trespassing by the Houston Police Department.

However, just after his arrest, a GoFundMe page was created to bail White out of jail, according to Click2Houston.com The effort generated $550, which White then donated to Camp4Heroes, a 184-acre retreat in North Carolina that seeks to aid veterans in getting re-acclimated to civilian life.

“There are organizations out there that support the prevention of veteran suicides and if you are a veteran that’s struggling, there is hope,” he Click2Houston.com. “I can assure you that.”

