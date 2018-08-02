Watch a former Marine storm field, strip after last pitch of Rangers-Astros game

Once he finally got caught, White was arrested and charged with trespassing by the Houston Police Department.

However, just after his arrest, a GoFundMe page was created to bail White out of jail, according to Click2Houston.com The effort generated $550, which White then donated to Camp4Heroes, a 184-acre retreat in North Carolina that seeks to aid veterans in getting re-acclimated to civilian life.





“There are organizations out there that support the prevention of veteran suicides and if you are a veteran that’s struggling, there is hope,” he Click2Houston.com. “I can assure you that.”



