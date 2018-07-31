Jon Daniels: Adrian Beltre kept fully informed of Rangers trade possibilities

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the club was able to add nine prospects and two MLB pitchers via four deals ahead of the trade deadline, leaving the Rangers in better shape organizationally.
Texas Rangers outfielder Ryan Rua was sent to the mound Monday night with one instruction: to not try to throw hard. He hit 91 mph in a 1-2-3 ninth inning vs. the Oakland A’s. Carlos Tocci, another outfielder, also pitched.
Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.