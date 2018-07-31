Jon Daniels pleased with Texas Rangers’ July trades

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the club was able to add nine prospects and two MLB pitchers via four deals ahead of the trade deadline, leaving the Rangers in better shape organizationally.
By
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Texas Rangers

Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.