Agent of former Ranger pitcher calls Alex Rodriguez’s distraction comments ‘classless’

Former Texas Rangers Yu Darvish and Alex Rodriguez are in the news for some off-the-field comments.

During the Cubs game on Sunday against the Cardinals, Rodriguez took aim at Darvish for the pitcher’s presence in Chicago’ clubhouse as he was rehabbing.

“And when you have a guy that signs an enormous contract and he’s sitting down, and you walk in the training room, and he’s got two trainers working on him, you go into the video room and you have a guy looking at video ... he should be in Arizona somewhere getting treated. But don’t get in the way of 25 players going after one mission: to win a ball game,” Rordiguez said.

Darvish’ agent, Joel Wolfe, didn’t take kindly to those words.

“I think it was classless and bordered on unprofessional to take a little nugget of somewhat exaggerated information from one person that maybe he had history with and turning that into a spokesman for the entire team,” Wolfe told The Athletic.

Cubs manager Joe Madden also pushed back against Rodriguez’s comments.

“I totally disagree with that,” Maddon said after Sunday’s game. “Everyone knows what’s going on. We know there is an injury there. We support his recovery. Everybody in there knows, and everyone in the coaches’ room knows also, throughout the organization. It’s unfortunate that it was relayed that way, but it’s not true.”

Davrish signed a six-year, 126-million-dollar contract to play for Chicago this past offseason and has struggled mightily so far this season.