Rangers’ Elvis Andrus doesn’t want to think about life without Adrian Beltre

Elvis Andrus knows the day is coming at some point. He just doesn’t want to think about Adrian Beltre not being his partner on the leftside of the Texas Rangers infield.





It could happen within the next week with the MLB trade deadline approaching next Tuesday. Or it may happen at the end of the season if Beltre decides to call it a career.

“You never know. That’s why I’m enjoying as much as I can and keep learning while he’s here,” Andrus said. “We know at some point he has to retire cause he’s been playing for like 100 years, you know? And his family needs him too, but I don’t really want to think about it or talk about it because I know for sure I’m going to miss him.

“But just enjoy it while we’re here and enjoy it every single day.”

Andrus and Beltre have been teammates since Beltre joined the organization in 2011. They’ve experienced highs such as going to the World Series in 2011 and winning AL West titles in 2015 and 2016.

Heck, the Rangers even had a “Best Friends” bobblehead promotion featuring Andrus and Beltre this season.

But that might be the only thing each will remember from this forgettable 2018 season. The Rangers aren’t in postseason contention with more than two months left and Beltre is a trade candidate.

“The last thing you can do is worry about it,” Andrus said. “It’s out of our hands pretty much. For me, just go out there and play hard every single day.”

Beltre isn’t alone, of course, as possible players who could be dealt by the deadline. The list also includes starter Cole Hamels and relievers such as Jake Diekman and Keone Kela.

Andrus admitted it crosses his mind that any day could be the last with them as teammates.

“At same time, that’s the last thing you want to do is start thinking, ‘This guy is going, this guy is going to get traded,’” Andrus said. “It’s a delicate topic for me, but if it happens, it happens. That’s just the way it is. It’s a game, but it’s a business at the same time. I don’t really pay attention to that anymore.”

For Andrus, he’s already been through it before. In 2007, the Rangers acquired him as part of the Mark Teixeira trade with the Atlanta Braves.

Asked if it feels like yesterday or 11 years ago, Andrus smiled and said: “It feels like a long time ago.”