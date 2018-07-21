Rangers Reaction: Shin-Soo Choo’s streak ends in Indians rout

Shin-Soo Choo’s record-breaking on-base streak came to an end Saturday night in the 16-3 loss to the Indians.
Some of the highlights of Choo’s streak, which set a Rangers’ single-season record and is the longest by anyone in the majors since Kevin Millar had a 52-game stretch in 2007:
▪ Choo had 67 hits and 48 walks in the 52 games
▪ He batted .337, slugged .588 and had a .468 on-base percentage in the stretch
▪ He had 11 doubles and 13 home runs in the 52 games
▪ He scored 32 runs and drove in 29 RBIs
▪ On May 12, his batting average was .239
▪ On July 20, his batting average peaked at .294
▪ Will Clark’s 59-game on-base streak started in Sept. 1995 and ended in May 1996
“I’ve said it many times, 50 games, that’s a lot of games, a long time,” Choo said. “I can’t do it by myself. I really appreciate my teammates each at-bat, coming to the dugout, sitting with me, and caring about me … I really appreciate my teammates.”
Choo said his family and fans back home in Korea enjoyed following the stretch closely.
“Everybody talked about it, especially in Korea, every day,” he said. “A lot of fans are sad tonight but, you know, I’ll start again tomorrow.”
A few thoughts from another scorcher in Arlington:
1. Damage done — The Indians’ 16 runs and 21 hits are both season highs for the Rangers’ pitching staff in 2018. Starter Bartolo Colon was charged with five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Austin Bibens-Dirkx was charged with 11 runs on 13 hits (including three homers) in 4.0 innings. Even though he took a beating and allowed a Rangers’ reliever record 11 runs, it was an admirable job by ABD to save the Texas bullpen. Alex Claudio, freshly activated from the disabled list, pitched the final 1/3.
2. Beltre home run counter — Adrian Beltre belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Rangers’ only runs of the game. It’s Beltre’s fifth homer this season and the 467th of his career. He’s one shy of tying Chipper Jones for No. 33 all-time. Beltre is getting close to catching No. 32 Carlos Delgado (473 homers) and Nos. 30 Stan Musial and Willie Stargel (475 homers). He now has 5,219 total bases, which is two shy of tying No. 15 Dave Winfield.
3. Saturday moves — Before Saturday’s game, Claudio was activated from the 10-day disabled list and Bibens-Dirkx was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Right-hander Ricardo Rodriguez was optioned to Round Rock. Claudio had been on the DL since July 11 with a left ankle sprain. It’s Bibens-Dirkx’s third time with the Rangers this season. He was optioned on July 8 pitched on Monday for Round rock before relieving Colon on Saturday.
4. Tocci time — The rookie center fielder Carlos Tocci collected his fourth hit and first extra-base hit with a sixth-inning triple. Tocci is 4 for 38 in 29 games this season.
