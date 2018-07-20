First homer one of "bigger moments" for Calhoun

Texas Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun took Justin Verlander deep Wednesday for his first career home run (video by Jeff Wilson).
By
Up Next
Texas Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun took Justin Verlander deep Wednesday for his first career home run (video by Jeff Wilson).
By

Texas Rangers

Here's why Rangers fans should be so excited about Willie Calhoun

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

July 20, 2018 04:06 PM

Willie Calhoun is coming to the Texas Rangers and will bat second as their designated hitter Friday against the Cleveland Indians..

The outfielder, acquired as the centerpiece of the Yu Darvish trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, tweeted “Dallas” followed by three airplane emojis to spark speculation. He deleted the tweet, but a club official confirmed that Calhoun was being promoted from Triple A Round Rock.

Calhoun takes the spot of Nomar Mazara, who landed on the disabled list with a sprained right thumb suffered July 13 at Baltimore.

The Rangers have an open roster spot after trading Jesse Chavez late Thursday, all but Alex Claudio is expected to come off the disabled list.

Calhoun batted .421 in his last 10 games to push his average to .306 and his on-base percentage to .360. He hit only eight homers at Round Rock but collected 28 doubles.

The Rangers have always believed Calhoun was going to hit. His defense, though, is lacking and was the primary reason he didn’t make the team out of spring training.

He converted to left field only a year ago, and he showed significant areas that needed improvement in Cactus League play.

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels gives a quick scouting report on Willie Calhoun, the best of the three players acquired from the Dodgers for Yu Darvish (video by Jeff Wilson).

By

Willie Calhoun, the key prospect acquired in the Yu Darvish trade, said that he was on his way home to California before getting his call to the majors (video by Jeff Wilson).

By

  Comments  