Calhoun deletes tweet, but, yeah, he’s joining Rangers

Willie Calhoun is coming to the Texas Rangers and will bat second as their designated hitter Friday against the Cleveland Indians..

The outfielder, acquired as the centerpiece of the Yu Darvish trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, tweeted “Dallas” followed by three airplane emojis to spark speculation. He deleted the tweet, but a club official confirmed that Calhoun was being promoted from Triple A Round Rock.

Calhoun takes the spot of Nomar Mazara, who landed on the disabled list with a sprained right thumb suffered July 13 at Baltimore.

The Rangers have an open roster spot after trading Jesse Chavez late Thursday, albut Alex Claudio is expected to come off the disabled list.

Joey Gallo batted only .187 in the first half, and it has been speculated that he could be sent to the minors.

General manager Jon Daniels, though, said last week that the Rangers are going to give him the opportunity to work out things out in the majors.

Calhoun batted .421 in his last 10 games to push his average to .306 and his on-base percentage to .360. He hit only eight homers at Round Rock but collected 28 doubles.

The Rangers have always believed Calhoun was going to hit. His defense, though, is lacking and was the primary reason he didn’t make the team out of spring training.

He converted to left field only a year ago, and he showed significant areas that needed improvement in Cactus League play.