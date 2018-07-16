Rangers make some moves, including a promotion for a pitcher in the doghouse

The Rangers made a cluster of moves at the start of the All-Star break on Monday, including the activation of two players from the disabled list.



Catcher Carlos Perez (left ankle sprain) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. Left-hander Joe Palumbo (Tommy John recovery) was activated from the 60-day DL and optioned to High-A Down East.

Outfielder Austin Jackson, who was acquired in a July 8 trade with the Giants, cleared waivers and is a free agent. Left-hander Yohander Mendez moved to Double-A Frisco from Down East. Mendez was demoted after an off-the-field issue during the Rangers’ series in Kansas City, Mo., that alarmed team management. Mendez had a 3.38 ERA in five starts for Down East since June 22.

Perez had been on the DL since June 16. He batted .324 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 11 games for Frisco and Round Rock during his rehab assignment. Palumbo had Tommy John surgery in April 2017. He had a 2.57 ERA in four rehab starts with the Rookie Arizona Rangers and Down East.

