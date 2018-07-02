Rangers sign three international prospects

The Rangers have signed three international players, including highly-rated catcher Jose Rodriguez of Venezuela.
MLB.com reporter Jesse Sanchez reports that Rodriguez and the Rangers agreed to $2 million deal. Rodriguez, 16, is ranked the No. 21 player on MLB.com's Top 30 International Prospects list.
The Ranger signed infielder Luisangel Acuna for $425,000. Acuna is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves' rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Ronald Acuna Jr. signed for $100,000 in 2014. Ronald Acuna Sr. signed with the Mets for $15,000 in 1997, according to Sanchez.
Dominican Republic middle infielder Junior Paniagua, 17, signed for $300,000.
The Rangers have $4.98 million available to spend on international prospects, according to the collective bargaining agreement.
Comments