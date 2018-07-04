Mad Max: This former Keller standout is becoming a home run machine for Dodgers

Max Muncy has been a fringe big leaguer most of his career,but not anymore. Instead, Muncy is becoming more and more of a fan favorite for one of the prestigious teams in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers, every time he goes deep.

And it’s happening at a record pace.

The former Keller and Baylor baseball standout set a Dodgers record for quickest player to reach 20 home runs, going deep twice against the Pirates on Tuesday. Muncy reached the 20-mark in just his 183rd at-bat, making him the fastest to get there, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Cody Bellinger held the previous record, accomplishing the feat in 189 at-bats last season.

"I never would’ve thought I could hit this many home runs in this short amount of time,” Muncy said afterward, via ESPN.com.

Muncy is averaging a home run once every 9.3 at-bats, which is surprising considering he had just five home runs in 115 at-bats coming into this season.

Muncy, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Oakland Athletics in 2012 and reached the big leagues with the Oakland Athletics in 2015. He played 45 games with them that season, and was in the big leagues for 51 more in 2016.

Muncy spent last season in the minors, playing for the Dodgers’ Triple A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He started this season at Triple A, too, before being called up by the Dodgers in mid-April.

Now, less than three months later, he's a legitimate candidate for the All-Star Game.