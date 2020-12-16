Exec who led PGA of America’s move to Frisco expects to be cleared of assault charge

The PGA of America executive who helped spearhead the organization’s planned relocation to Frisco was charged last month with a third-degree felony following an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in Frisco.

Darrell Crall, 53, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged assault of a family member/impeding breath or circulation. The PGA of America placed Crall, its chief operating officer, on administrative leave after he informed them of the arrest.

Crall’s attorney, David Ovard, told the Denton Record Chronicle that the person who make the accusation has recanted the allegations and doesn’t wish to proceed with the charge.

“Darrell expects to be fully exonerated,” Ovard told the Record Chronicle in a statement.

The PGA announced in December 2018 plans to move its headquarters from Palm Beach County, Fla., to Frisco. The construction of two golf courses on the site is under way, and the move is expected to be completed early in 2022.