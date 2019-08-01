Change in PGA Tour calendar could bode well for Fort Worth’s Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na wins the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Tour veteran Kevin Na won his third PGA Tour event this week, pulling away for a four-stroke victory at Colonial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PGA Tour veteran Kevin Na won his third PGA Tour event this week, pulling away for a four-stroke victory at Colonial.

The PGA Tour unveiled its 2019-20 schedule and the Charles Schwab Challenge and AT&T Byron Nelson remain in the same spots in May, sandwiched around the season’s second major, the PGA Championship.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club will again be contested the week following the PGA Championship on Memorial Day weekend.

The biggest difference for those at Fort Worth’s PGA Tour event this upcoming season is the tournament immediately following Hogan’s Alley is now the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, which splits up Colonial and the Memorial Tournament.

This tweak in the schedule could bode well for Colonial as there could potentially be some players who might make a stop in Fort Worth that previously had skipped the event opting not to play three consecutive weeks that were bookended by either The Players or the PGA Championship and Jack Nicklaus’ marquee event.

The AT&T Byron Nelson will again be contested at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas and precede the PGA Championship that takes place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

This is set up to be a special year for the Nelson as they will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Byron Nelson’s epic 1945 season that featured his 11 straight PGA Tour victories among 18 wins overall. The tournament will also be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the host organization of the AT&T Byron Nelson, which benefits the Momentous Institute.

“We noticed an uptick in international players last year playing the week before the PGA Championship and we expect that to continue,” said Jon Drago, Tournament Director of AT&T Byron Nelson. “Additionally, we look forward to building on our Mother’s Day initiatives on Sunday.”

There are three other PGA Tour events with Texas ties on the upcoming schedule. The Houston Open returns following a one-year absence due to its transition from a 2018 spring to 2019 fall date. The event is now hosted by the Houston Astros Golf Foundation and it will be the final time it is contested at the Golf Club of Houston before it moves to its new home at the restored Memorial Park Golf Course.

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play will be played at Austin Country Club March 23-29. This past year’s edition featured Tiger Woods in his first appearance in the Lone Star State since he missed the cut by failing to get up-and-down for par on No. 18 on Cottonwood Valley at the 2005 Byron Nelson to break his streak of 142 consecutive cuts made over a seven year run on the PGA Tour. The Dell Match Play also served as Woods’ final tune up prior to winning his 15th major title at the 2018 Masters.

The Valero Texas Open is the following week at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course in its same spot as last season, the week prior to the Masters.

Of note, the PGA Tour will take a week-long break from July 27-Aug. 2 for the Summer Olympics in Japan. The golf portion of the Olympics will take place at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

“After a very successful first year with our new schedule, we are thrilled to expand the number of events to 49 while maintaining a great flow from start-to-finish, allowing our fans to better engage and follow the Tour throughout the season,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “For the second year, we’re excited about kicking off the Season of Championships with The Players in March, bookended by the FedExCup Playoffs in August, and the return of the Olympics in that window. As for the early-season portion of the schedule, our players grasp the importance of a strong start in the Race for the FedExCup and this has translated into growth and momentum for the events played in the fall.”