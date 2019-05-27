PHOTOS: Final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na embarrasses his wife, Jullianne, by kissing her pregnant belly after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019.
Kevin Na hugs his daughter Sophia after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sophia rushes onto the 18th green to congratulate her father, Kevin Na, after he won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019.
Kevin Na poses with the Leonard Trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na receives the Leonard Trophy from Colonial Country Club president Kip Adams after the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on Sunday.
Nick Watney and his caddie Tony Navarro discuss strategies during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Ryan Palmer hits on the second fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Ryan Palmer watches his balls flight down the second fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na poses with the Leonard Trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jonas Blixt drives from the second tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na reacts after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na hugs his caddie, Kenny Harms, after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019.
Kevin Na surveys his final putt on the 18th during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na walks past the leader board on the way to the 18th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na makes his final approach to the 18th during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mackenzie Hughes hits out of the fourth tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na drives out of the fourth tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Andrew Putnam hits on the second fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na places his ball on the third green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na hits on the third fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mackenzie Hughes watches his balls flight during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jordan Spieth walks off the second green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na acknowledges fans after putting on the second hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
C. T. Pan directs his ball on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jordan Spieth hits on the second fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
C. T. Pan hits from the first cut during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jim Furyk hits out of the second tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jordan Spieth hits out of a second hole bunker during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019.
Tyrell Hatton drives out of the second tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Tony Finau drives the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Tony Finau finishes his second hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Tony Finau hits out of a second hole bunker during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jim Furyk drives his ball down the second fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Charley Hoffman watches his balls flight on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Austin Cook watches the flight of his ball on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Charley Hoffman hits on the second fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Nick Watney drives out of the third tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Ryan Palmer grimaces while watching the flight of his ball down the third fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Tyrell Hatton reads the green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na gestures after making a birdie on the sixth green in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament on Sunday.
Fans stand in front of a leader board during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Sunday, May, 26, 2019.
