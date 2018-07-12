Golf

Local 15-year-old accomplishes amazing feat on golf course

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

July 12, 2018 04:39 PM

Matthew Dukes, of Colleyville, had a round of golf to remember on Thursday.

The 15-year-old nailed a hole-in-one, his first-ever, on the Par 3 No. 3 at the Dallas Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, the first and only NFL-themed golf club in the world.

Dukes sunk the shot from 150 yards out while competing in a Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour tournament. The NTPGA has a membership of over 4,000 junior golfers ages 7-19 and conducts over 400 tournaments annually.

He shot a personal-best 97 on the day.

