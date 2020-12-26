Haslet Eaton’s deepest playoff run in program history cut short by Prosper, Berry

Prosper outside linebacker Mason Jolley (7) brings down Eaton wide receiver Laithe Shelley (28) during a Conference 6A Division 2 regional playoff football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Prosper defeated Eaton 27-17. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Over the past five years, since its inaugural season in 2016, the Haslet Eaton Eagles have tried their best to become one of the top football teams in the Fort Worth area.

After compiling an 18-24 record in its first four seasons, Eaton made program history in 2020.

Unfortunately, the fun ended Saturday.

Prosper quarterback Jackson Berry accounted for four touchdowns to lead his team to a 27-17 victory in a Class 6A Division 2 regional round showdown at Globe Life Park.

Prosper (8-3) advances to the state quarterfinals for the second straight season and will play the winner between Abilene and Denton Guyer, which started Saturday at GLP.

After Colby Sessums (Lamar University commit) booted a 48-yard field goal to bring Eaton within 7-3 early in the second quarter, Prosper increased the margin to 13-3 on the ensuing drive when Berry (Southern Utah) ran in a touchdown from 7 yards out.

Prosper opened the third quarter with a 7-play, 75-yard drive, capped off with a Berry to Cameron Harpole 7-yard TD pass that made it 20-3 with nine minutes on the clock.

Eaton (9-4) cut the lead to 20-10 on a 71-yard TD pass from Braden St. Ama to Jahbez Hawkins with 4:28 left in the third.

Eaton made some stops on defense, but facing a third-and-20 at its own 1-yard line, Prosper’s do-it-all athlete Tyler Bailey intercepted his first of two pass attempts.

Bailey returned it 21 yards to the 1, where Berry punched it in to give Prosper a 27-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Bailey picked off a pass on Eaton’s next drive.

Prosper made three interceptions, Ryan Medeiros recorded one, and five sacks.

Eaton cut it to 10 on its next possesion on St. Ama’s 1-yard keeper with 4:18 to play in the game.

St. Ama, a senior, led Eaton with 164 yards on 12 of 23 passes and one TD. He was the team’s leading rusher with 23 carries for 44 yards and another score.

Prosper out-gained Eaton 278-214 in total yards.

Berry rushed 11 times for 40 yards and threw for 152 yards on 15 of 27 passes.

Harpole (San Diego State) was the leading receiver with seven catches for 72 yards and two TDs. His first score from Berry came 20 yards out to give Prosper a 7-0 lead with 2:37 left in the first quarter.