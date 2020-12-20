Colleyville Covenant wins TAPPS state title in shootout over Houston Cypress Christian

Colleyville Covenant defeated Houston Cypress Christian to win the TAPPS D3 title at Waco Midway on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. bgosset@star-telegram.com

Austin Scheets came to Colleyville Covenant just before the 2019 season and played wide receiver.

He was plugged in as the starting quarterback this season.

It was the right decision.

Scheets capped off Covenant’s perfect season with two passing touchdowns, a rushing TD and even a TD reception as the Cougars defeated Houston Cypress Christian, 40-30, in the TAPPS Division 3 state championship on Saturday at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.

The Cougars (8-0) capture their third state title overall and second in the last four seasons.

Tied at 28 with 11:02 to play in the third quarter, Covenant took the lead for good after a 13-play, 70-yard drive that lasted five minutes. Scheets hit Caleb Turner for six yards on a third-and 1.

Isaiah Swift gained a yard on fourth-and-1 at the Cypress 10.

Three plays later, it was the running back Swift’s turn to pass with Scheets lined up out wide. Scheets, who stands 6-foot-6, out-matched the defender and brought down the 8-yard pass from Swift.

The extra point was missed, but the Cougars led 34-28 midway through the third and never trailed again.

Covenant’s defense stopped Cypress on a fourth-and-3 on the ensuing drive. Then the Cougars had another long drive to go ahead 40-28 early in the fourth quarter.

Scheets rushed in a 2-yard TD to cap off a 12-play, 71-yard drive.

On the drive, Covenant converted a fourth down when Cypress was off sides and two third downs, including a 25-yard run by Scheets on third-and-9 to the Warriors’ 15.

The Warriors (6-3), who also won a TAPPS title in 2017, turned the ball over on downs on their next possession even after getting to the Covenant 29. They did pick up a safety with 3:12 to play.

The safety came after Covenant’s Hunter Jordan picked off a Cypress pass attempt.

Scheets accounted for 310 yards and four scores. He rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries.

Swift led the team with 98 yards and two scores on 22 attempts. Turner had six catches for 120 yards and one TD.

Covenant opened the game with a three-and-out and Cypress took advantage as the Warriors needed just four plays to score. Maxwell Landrum hit Joshua Storey for 42 yards and Cody Andrus punched it in from the 3 for a 7-0 lead with 7:50 to play in the opening quarter.

The Cougars answered on Scheets’ 8-yard TD pass to Brooks LaMar that tied the game with four minutes on the clock.

Landrum added TD runs of 23 and 32 yards to give Cypress leads of 14-7 and 21-14.

He led all rushers with 232 yards and three TDs on 23 carries.

Swift responded with a 1-yard TD run and 8-yard TD run on back-to-back Covenant drives to tie the game at 21 with 5:32 to play before intermission. Covenant took its first lead at 28-21 on Scheets’ 19-yard pass to Turner with 29 seconds left.

Landrum ran in a 71-yard TD to open the second half to tie the game at 28.

The Warriors rushed for 320 yards and gained 385 total. Andrus added 88 yards on 13 carries.