Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis headline final AP statewide high school football rankings

Colleyville Heritage running back Braxton Ash (29) and the Panthers are No. 10 in Class 5A Division 1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Colleyville Heritage running back Braxton Ash (29) and the Panthers are No. 10 in Class 5A Division 1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Galena Park North Shore, Denton Ryan and Ennis are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.

The 6A and 5A playoffs start this week.

Class 6A

1. Galena Park North Shore 10-0

2. Duncanville 6-1

3. Austin Westlake 8-0

4. Allen 8-0

5. Austin Lake Travis 6-0

6. Katy Tompkins 8-0

7. Cypress Bridgeland 10-0

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

8. Cedar Hill 7-1

9. Katy 8-1

10. Cy-Fair 9-1

11. DeSoto 7-1

12. Flower Mound Marcus 9-0

13. Denton Guyer 7-2

14. Arlington Martin 8-1

15. Spring 7-0

16. Pearland Dawson 9-0

17. Spring Westfield 6-1

18. Rockwall 9-1

19. Southlake Carroll 7-1

20. Humble Atascocita 5-2

21. Alvin Shadow Creek 4-3

22. Tomball Memorial 9-0

23. Euless Trinity 7-1

24. Round Rock 7-2

25. San Antonio Brennan 8-1

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan 9-0

2. Highland Park 8-0

3. Lancaster 9-0

4. Cedar Park 9-0

5. Manvel 6-1

6. Lubbock Coronado 10-0

7. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 9-0

8. Longview 7-2

9. Magnolia 9-1

10. Colleyville Heritage 6-0

Class 5A Division 2

1. Ennis 8-0

2. Aledo 7-1

3. Fort Bend Marshall 9-0

4. Huntsville 9-0

5. Texarkana Texas 10-0

6. Lubbock-Cooper 8-1

7. Liberty Hill 8-0

8. Lucas Lovejoy 10-0

9. Wichita Falls Rider 7-2

10. Frisco 6-1

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service