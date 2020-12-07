North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis headline final AP statewide high school football rankings

Colleyville Heritage running back Braxton Ash (29) and the Panthers are No. 10 in Class 5A Division 1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Galena Park North Shore, Denton Ryan and Ennis are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.

The 6A and 5A playoffs start this week.

Class 6A

1. Galena Park North Shore 10-0

2. Duncanville 6-1

3. Austin Westlake 8-0

4. Allen 8-0

5. Austin Lake Travis 6-0

6. Katy Tompkins 8-0

7. Cypress Bridgeland 10-0

8. Cedar Hill 7-1

9. Katy 8-1

10. Cy-Fair 9-1

11. DeSoto 7-1

12. Flower Mound Marcus 9-0

13. Denton Guyer 7-2

14. Arlington Martin 8-1

15. Spring 7-0

16. Pearland Dawson 9-0

17. Spring Westfield 6-1

18. Rockwall 9-1

19. Southlake Carroll 7-1

20. Humble Atascocita 5-2

21. Alvin Shadow Creek 4-3

22. Tomball Memorial 9-0

23. Euless Trinity 7-1

24. Round Rock 7-2

25. San Antonio Brennan 8-1

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan 9-0

2. Highland Park 8-0

3. Lancaster 9-0

4. Cedar Park 9-0

5. Manvel 6-1

6. Lubbock Coronado 10-0

7. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 9-0

8. Longview 7-2

9. Magnolia 9-1

10. Colleyville Heritage 6-0

Class 5A Division 2

1. Ennis 8-0

2. Aledo 7-1

3. Fort Bend Marshall 9-0

4. Huntsville 9-0

5. Texarkana Texas 10-0

6. Lubbock-Cooper 8-1

7. Liberty Hill 8-0

8. Lucas Lovejoy 10-0

9. Wichita Falls Rider 7-2

10. Frisco 6-1