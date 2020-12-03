High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 15/Week 11
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Ashley Pickle 117-24
Greg Tepper 117-24
Stephen Peters 116-25
Derek Johnson 113-28
Ric Renner 112-29
Jason Howell 110-31
Erin Hartigan 110-31
Matt Diggs 109-32
Nolan Ruth 109-32
Tarrance Johnson 107-34
Brian Gosset 100-41
Kenny Matthews 100-41
Marc Henry 95-46
Matt Davidson 84-57
Games
Nolan Catholic vs All Saints
Byron Nelson vs Keller Central
South Hills vs Poly
Southwest vs North Side
Grace Prep vs Colleyville Covenant
Southwest Christian vs Fort Worth Christian
Canyon vs Springtown
Paris vs Argyle
Celina vs Graham
Caddo Mills vs Gilmer
Ryan vs Lone Star
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, North Side, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Caddo, Ryan
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, GP, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Caddo, Ryan
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, GP, FWC, Springtown, Argyle, Celina, Caddo, Ryan
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Nolan, Central, South Hills, Southwest, GP, FWC, Canyon, Argyle, Celina, Gilmer, Ryan
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan
