Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 15/Week 11

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Ashley Pickle 117-24

Greg Tepper 117-24

Stephen Peters 116-25

Derek Johnson 113-28

Ric Renner 112-29

Jason Howell 110-31

Erin Hartigan 110-31

Matt Diggs 109-32

Nolan Ruth 109-32

Tarrance Johnson 107-34

Brian Gosset 100-41

Kenny Matthews 100-41

Marc Henry 95-46

Matt Davidson 84-57

Games

Nolan Catholic vs All Saints

Byron Nelson vs Keller Central

South Hills vs Poly

Southwest vs North Side

Grace Prep vs Colleyville Covenant

Southwest Christian vs Fort Worth Christian

Canyon vs Springtown

Paris vs Argyle

Celina vs Graham

Caddo Mills vs Gilmer

Ryan vs Lone Star

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, North Side, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Caddo, Ryan

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Nolan, Byron, Poly, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, GP, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Caddo, Ryan

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, GP, FWC, Springtown, Argyle, Celina, Caddo, Ryan

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Nolan, Central, South Hills, Southwest, GP, FWC, Canyon, Argyle, Celina, Gilmer, Ryan

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Springtown, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Nolan, Byron, South Hills, Southwest, Covenant, SWC, Canyon, Argyle, Graham, Gilmer, Ryan