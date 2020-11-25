Azle routs Justin Northwest in Wednesday matinee, holds down second in district play

Azle running back Jacob Lee (3) rushed for 172 yards and 2 TDs as the Hornets won big vs. Justin Northwest on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Azle scored on eight of its first nine possessions and dominated from start to finish as the Hornets defeated Justin Northwest, 52-14, in a key District 3-5A Division 1 showdown Wednesday afternoon.

The Hornets hold down second place at 4-1 in district and 6-2 overall with one week left in the regular season. They will play twice next week with a home game vs. FW Arlington Heights on Monday and visits Crowley on Saturday Dec. 5. The Texans fall to 4-2 in district and 6-3 overall. They will play Heights at home on Dec. 5.

Azle got out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter when Jacob Lee ran in a 6-yard TD with 10:38 left. He caught a 44-yard pass from quarterback Chris Lee midway through the period.

The second score was set up on a fumble recovery by David Avelar. Barrett Gilbreath stripped the ball on a Northwest third-down play. Following Jacob Lee’s second score, Isaiah Fuller picked off his first of two pass attempts on the day.

The turnover set up Azle’s third TD of the frame, an 8-yard run by Chris Lee with 4:05 on the clock.

Northwest, which scored 73 points in its previous game, answered with 14-play, 64-yard drive. The Texans pulled within 21-7 early in the second quarter on a 3-yard run from QB Jake Strong.

The Texans added their second score late in the fourth when Strong hit Weldon Sherrell on a 15-yard pass.