Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 13/Week 9

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Ashley Pickle 102-19

Greg Tepper 102-19

Stephen Peters 101-20

Ric Renner 97-24

Jason Howell 97-24

Derek Johnson 97-24

Matt Diggs 96-25

Erin Hartigan 95-26

Nolan Ruth 95-26

Tarrance Johnson 93-28

Brian Gosset 89-32

Kenny Matthews 88-33

Marc Henry 79-42

Matt Davidson 72-49

Week 13/Week 9

Argyle vs Stephenville

Kennedale vs Melissa

Eaton vs Carroll

Brewer vs Northwest

Granbury vs Arlington Heights

Aledo vs Timberview

Arlington vs Lamar

Reedy vs Wakeland

Prosper vs Braswell

Ennis vs North Forney

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Argyle, Kennedale, Carroll, Brewer, Granbury, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Brewer, Granbury, Timberview, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, North Forney

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Wakeland, Prosper, Ennis

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Timberview, Arlington, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Brewer, Granbury, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, North Forney

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Argyle, Kennedale, Carroll, Northwest, Granbury, Aledo, Arlington, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Wakeland, Prosper, Ennis

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Brewer, Granbury, Aledo, Arlington, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis