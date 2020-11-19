High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 13/Week 9
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Ashley Pickle 102-19
Greg Tepper 102-19
Stephen Peters 101-20
Ric Renner 97-24
Jason Howell 97-24
Derek Johnson 97-24
Matt Diggs 96-25
Erin Hartigan 95-26
Nolan Ruth 95-26
Tarrance Johnson 93-28
Brian Gosset 89-32
Kenny Matthews 88-33
Marc Henry 79-42
Matt Davidson 72-49
Week 13/Week 9
Argyle vs Stephenville
Kennedale vs Melissa
Eaton vs Carroll
Brewer vs Northwest
Granbury vs Arlington Heights
Aledo vs Timberview
Arlington vs Lamar
Reedy vs Wakeland
Prosper vs Braswell
Ennis vs North Forney
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Argyle, Kennedale, Carroll, Brewer, Granbury, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Brewer, Granbury, Timberview, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, North Forney
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Wakeland, Prosper, Ennis
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Timberview, Arlington, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Brewer, Granbury, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, North Forney
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Argyle, Kennedale, Carroll, Northwest, Granbury, Aledo, Arlington, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Wakeland, Prosper, Ennis
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Northwest, Heights, Aledo, Lamar, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Argyle, Melissa, Carroll, Brewer, Granbury, Aledo, Arlington, Reedy, Prosper, Ennis
