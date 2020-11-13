Kennedale opens playoffs with dominating bi-district performance over Brownwood

Kennedale opened the playoffs with a win over Brownwood on Friday. Special/Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

With the Class 4A Division 1 playoffs starting this week, Kennedale hosted Brownwood on Friday night in a matchup of two teams with plenty of football history.

But it was Kennedale that dominated as the Wildcats, who were heavy favorites in the game, cruised to a 44-7 bi-district win behind a strong defensive performance and an excellent kicking game.

The opening drive saw the first of three first-half field goals from Aidan Birr.

Throughout the half, he hit kicks from 23, 26 and 33 yards.

Leading 6-0 at the start of the second quarter, Marlete Joyner took the first play 22 yards to make it a 13-0.

The Wildcat (9-0) defense got involved on the ensuing drive as Kameron Sallis picked off a pass and raced 29 yards to the house. Kennedale’s next drive saw Birr hit his third field goal of the half, giving the Wildcats a 23-0 cushion.

With under two minutes to go, 7-time state champ Brownwood (4-6) needed a score. The Lions were able to get one on a 25-yard catch and run to bring the halftime score to 23-7.

The second half saw Kennedale start to struggle as the Wildcat defense committed six penalties of 10 or more yards in the first six minutes of the half.

However, Tyler Choice came up with a big interception midway through the third quarter, his second of the game, and raced 102 yards for the Kennedale touchdown.

On the final play of the frame, Cameron Lyles went 70 yards to set the Wildcats up at the 20-yard line.

It only took a couple plays in the final period for quarterback Jeremiah Myers to score on an impressive run, on which he made a cut up the middle and spun out of a tackle to break free and bring the score to 37-7.

Braden Waters added one more Kennedale pick-six midway through the quarter to bring the final score to 44-7.

Kennedale moves on to play Melissa, which beat Dallas Carter, in the area round.