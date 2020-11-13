High School Football
LIVE UPDATES: High school football games from around DFW and the rest of Texas!
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Friday November 13th
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Friday November 13th
Built Ford Tough players of the week included Kaidon Salter (Cedar Hill), Ca’lub Holloway (South Hills) and Demondre Williams (Wilmer-Hutchins).KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments