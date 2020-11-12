High School Football
LIVE UPDATES: High school football games from around DFW and the rest of Texas!
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Thursday November 12th
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Thursday November 12th
Da’Wain Lofton picked up an intriguing offer on Thursday.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments