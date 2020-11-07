Boswell stays perfect against rival Chisholm Trail, wins first game of the season

Chisholm Trail’s Bryce Hollingsworth left chases Boswell’s David Littleton as he takes in inteception in for the touchdown to take a 16-6 lead in the second quarter of their District 3-6A football game Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

The highly anticipated meeting between the Boswell Pioneers and Chisholm Trail Rangers took on a new moniker for the ninth edition. The crosstown rivalry, being held at Globe Life Park to accommodate a bigger crowd, for the first time would be called “The Battle for the Saddle.”

Having never lost to the rival school, Boswell came in as the favorite and emerged victorious on Saturday, 23-20, to pick up its first win of the season.

The Pioneers go to 1-2 in District 3-6A and 1-4 overall. The Rangers fall to 1-2 and 1-5.

Neither team got off to the start it wanted.

Chisholm Trail was forced into a three-and-out on the opening drive and Boswell had to convert two fourth downs before finally settling for a 31-yard field goal by Oscar Ronquillo.

With just under two minutes left in the first quarter, the Rangers scored on a 36-yard catch and run from Garrison Haskell to Isaiah Ortega and led 6-3 going into the second.

Boswell started to find a rhythm in the second frame.

A long drive and a great catch by Hayden Baker set the Pioneers up at the Ranger 1-yard line. Two plays later, Gage Ellis found his way in the end zone. Two plays into the ensuing Chisholm Trail drive, David Littleton came up with an interception that he returned 28 yards for the another Boswell TD.

Ellis got in again with a 2-yard score midway through the quarter to take a 23-6 lead.

With Boswell up 17 points, Chisholm Trail needed a score to get back in the game. Haskell delivered with a quick strike to DJ Howard and the Rangers pulled within 10 by halftime.

After Boswell received the kickoff to start the second half, a fumble gave the ball back to the Rangers, who wasted no time driving down field and scoring on a 4-yard keeper by Haskell for the only points of the third quarter.

Boswell opened the final frame with possession of the ball and a 23-20 lead and the Pioneers proceeded to go on a long drive in which they converted two fourth down attempts and took over five minutes off the clock.

However the drive stalled in Chisholm Trail territory as they were unable to convert on a third fourth down attempt.

Unfortunately for the Rangers though, their ensuing drive ended the same way it started; a failed fourth down conversion. Chisholm Trail got one final chance after forcing a punt, but it couldn’t advance the ball in time. An intentional grounding penalty ended the game with a 10-second run-off and Boswell held on for the close win.

Boswell wins The Saddle for the first time and now holds a 9-0 all-time record against Chisholm Trail.

The Pioneers will travel to Weatherford next week for a district matchup that could have major playoff implications while Chisholm Trail will travel to Pennington Field Friday to take on district-leading Euless Trinity.