Vote for DFW high school football players and team of the week from Week 10/Week 6

Vote for DFW high school football players and team of the week from Week 10/Week 6.

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW football offensive player in Week 10/Week 6
Caden Burke, Godley: 22-29 for 471 yards and 8 TDs vs Hillsboro
Da'Monte Cunningham, FW Southwest: 9 carries, 185 yards, 2 TDs vs Creekview
Jaylen Spriggs, Brewer: 14-20 for 380 yards and 5 TDs vs Granbury
AJ Smith-Shawver, Colleyville Heritage: 19-27 for 406 yards and 5 TDs vs Midlothian
Cam Davis, South Oak Cliff: 16 carries, 214 yards, 3 TDs vs Poteet
Samari Collier, DeSoto: 26-43 for 372 yards and 5 TDs vs Lake Ridge
Taylen Green, Lewisville: 26-30 for 394 yards, 7 total TDs vs Plano East vs
Vote for DFW football defensive player in Week 10/Week 6
Aidan Siano, Prosper: 23 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks vs Guyer
Brooks Lamar, Colleyville Covenant: 14 tackles, 12 solo, 3 TFL, 1 sack vs Lake Country
Heath Roesler, Maypearl: 9 tackles, 3 INTs vs Whitney
Jonathon Okate, Arlington Martin: 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble vs Lamar
Myles Mays, Frisco: 4 tackles, 1 deflection, 2 INTs vs Liberty
Demondre Williams, Wilmer-Hutchins: 30 total tackles vs Lincoln
Vote for DFW football team of the week in Week 10/Week 6
North Dallas: Clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 1952
FW North Side: 1st 4-0 start since 1972
Aledo: Bearcats won 93rd straight district game
Midlothian Heritage: 4th district title in 5 years
Arlington Sam Houston: Defeated Arlington for 1st time since 2014, 2nd time since 2005
