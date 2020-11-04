High School Football
Vote for DFW high school football players and team of the week from Week 10/Week 6
Vote for DFW high school football players and team of the week from Week 10/Week 6.
Voting ends Thursday.
You may vote more than once.
Vote for DFW high school football players and team of the week from Week 10/Week 6.
Voting ends Thursday.
You may vote more than once.
Class 6A schools finally kicked off the season after a month-long delay by the UIL because of the coronavirus pandemic.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments