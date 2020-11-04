Vote for DFW high school football players and team of the week from Week 10/Week 6.

Caden Burke, Godley: 22-29 for 471 yards and 8 TDs vs Hillsboro

Da'Monte Cunningham, FW Southwest: 9 carries, 185 yards, 2 TDs vs Creekview

Jaylen Spriggs, Brewer: 14-20 for 380 yards and 5 TDs vs Granbury

AJ Smith-Shawver, Colleyville Heritage: 19-27 for 406 yards and 5 TDs vs Midlothian

Cam Davis, South Oak Cliff: 16 carries, 214 yards, 3 TDs vs Poteet

Samari Collier, DeSoto: 26-43 for 372 yards and 5 TDs vs Lake Ridge