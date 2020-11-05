High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 11/Week 7
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Ashley Pickle 85-15
Greg Tepper 85-15
Stephen Peters 84-16
Derek Johnson 83-17
Ric Renner 80-20
Jason Howell 80-20
Matt Diggs 79-21
Erin Hartigan 78-22
Tarrance Johnson 78-22
Nolan Ruth 77-23
Brian Gosset 75-25
Kenny Matthews 75-25
Marc Henry 67-33
Matt Davidson 61-39
Week 11/Week 7 games
DeSoto vs Cedar Hill
Martin vs Bowie
Grace Prep vs Pantego
Summit vs Richland
Red Oak vs Colleyville Heritage
Eaton vs Keller
Midlothian vs Burleson Centennial
Highland Park vs Longview
Grapevine Faith vs Fort Worth Christian
Sam Houston vs SGP
Chisholm Trail vs Boswell
North Crowley vs Trinity
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: DeSoto, Bowie, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, Sam, Chisholm, Trinity
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: DeSoto, Martin, GP, Summit, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Summit, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, Longview, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Summit, Heritage, Eaton, Midlo, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Red Oak, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Cedar Hill, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Midlo, HP, Faith, SGP, Chisholm, Trinity
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: DeSoto, Bowie, Pantego, Summit, Red Oak, Eaton, Midlo, Longview, FWC, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: DeSoto, Bowie, GP, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Midlo, HP, Faith, SGP, Chisholm, Trinity
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Summit, Heritage, Eaton, Midlo, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity
