Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 11/Week 7

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Ashley Pickle 85-15

Greg Tepper 85-15

Stephen Peters 84-16

Derek Johnson 83-17

Ric Renner 80-20

Jason Howell 80-20

Matt Diggs 79-21

Erin Hartigan 78-22

Tarrance Johnson 78-22

Nolan Ruth 77-23

Brian Gosset 75-25

Kenny Matthews 75-25

Marc Henry 67-33

Matt Davidson 61-39

Week 11/Week 7 games

DeSoto vs Cedar Hill

Martin vs Bowie

Grace Prep vs Pantego

Summit vs Richland

Red Oak vs Colleyville Heritage

Eaton vs Keller

Midlothian vs Burleson Centennial

Highland Park vs Longview

Grapevine Faith vs Fort Worth Christian

Sam Houston vs SGP

Chisholm Trail vs Boswell

North Crowley vs Trinity

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: DeSoto, Bowie, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, Sam, Chisholm, Trinity

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: DeSoto, Martin, GP, Summit, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Summit, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, Longview, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Summit, Heritage, Eaton, Midlo, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Red Oak, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Cedar Hill, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Midlo, HP, Faith, SGP, Chisholm, Trinity

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: DeSoto, Bowie, Pantego, Summit, Red Oak, Eaton, Midlo, Longview, FWC, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: DeSoto, Bowie, GP, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Midlo, HP, Faith, SGP, Chisholm, Trinity

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Richland, Heritage, Eaton, Centennial, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: DeSoto, Martin, Pantego, Summit, Heritage, Eaton, Midlo, HP, Faith, SGP, Boswell, Trinity