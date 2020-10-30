Colleyville Covenant rallies from 21-point deficit to shock Lake Country Christian

Colleyville Covenant quarterback Austin Scheets (17) tries to elude Lake Country defensive lineman Ryder Strand (69) during the first half of a high school football game, October 30, 2020 played at Lake Country Christian School in Fort Worth, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Down 21 points Friday night, Colleyville Covenant came out rusty after not playing a game for four weeks. But just as the case of its last game, a 21-20 victory over Lubbock Trinity on Oct. 3, the Cougars weren’t going away with a loss.

Quarterback Austin Scheets threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Wells, the son of former MLB all-star Vernon Wells, with under a minute left and the Cougars scored 28 unanswered to beat the Eagles on their senior night, 28-21.

Covenant improves to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in TAPPS District 1 Division 3 while Lake Country drops to 5-1 and 2-1.

Adam Lindsey was the early workhorse for Lake Country.

Lindsey rushed four times for 49 yards on the opening drive of the game, highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown run to give Lake Country a 7-0 lead with 9:46 left in the first quarter.

After the teams traded three straight punts, the Eagles extended their lead to 14-0 lead when Lindsey caught an 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Cade Hollingsworth. The score capped off an 8-play, 41-yard drive.

Lake Country led 21-0 early in the second quarter when Hollingsworth hit a wide-open Zach Thames from 29 yards out.

The Cougars picked up some much-needed momentum when they scored two TDs to bring the score to 21-13 at intermission, first starting with a 1-yard keeper from Scheets with 6:16 left in the half.

Covenant forced a Lake Country punt just before the break and the Cougars scored in 30 seconds to bring it to a one-score game. Scheets hit Christian Wells, Jayce’s younger brother, on a 44-yard TD.

Wells caught a pass about 15 yards, broke a tackle and broke loose to the outside, but the extra point was missed.

Covenant made it 21 unanswered when Scheets’ 1-yard TD run capped off a 76-yard drive for the Cougars. Wells passed to Daniel Calabrese for the 2-point conversion to tie the game late in the third quarter.

Lake Country had a chance to take a lead late in the fourth, but Covenant’s defense stopped the Eagles on a fourth-down run inside the 3, which led to the Cougars’ game-winning drive.