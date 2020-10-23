Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

LIVE UPDATES: High school football games from around DFW and the rest of Texas!

Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.

Friday, October 23rd

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service