High School Football

Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 9/Week 5

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Argyle, Carthage and Brock are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. GP North Shore 4-0

2. Duncanville 1-1

3. Katy 3-0

4. Austin Westlake 4-0

5. Allen 2-0

6. DeSoto 2-0

7. Austin Lake Travis 3-0

8. Cy-Fair 4-0

9. Denton Guyer 2-1

10. Cedar Hill 2-0

11. Cypress Bridgeland 4-0

12. Alvin Shadow Creek 0-2

13. Humble Atascocita 0-1

14. Katy Tompkins 3-0

15. Prosper 2-0

16. Marcus 3-0

17. SA Brandeis 3-0

18. Arl. Martin 3-1

19. Spring 3-0

20. Pearland 4-0

21. Katy Taylor 4-0

22. Spring Westfield 2-1

23. Rockwall 3-1

24. Southlake Carroll 1-1

25. Cypress Ranch 2-1

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan 3-0

2. Highland Park 2-0

3. Lancaster 2-0

4. Richmond Foster 2-0

5. Cedar Park 4-0

6. Manvel 2-1

7. Longview 3-1

8. Lubbock Coronado 4-0

9. Frisco Lone Star 1-2

10. CC Veterans Memorial 4-0

Class 5A Division 2

1. Ennis 2-0

2. Aledo 2-1

3. CS A&M Consolidated 4-0

4. Fort Bend Marshall 3-0

5. Frisco 3-0

6. Mansfield Timberview 3-0

7. Texarkana Texas 3-0

8. WF Rider 3-1

9. Lubbock-Cooper 3-1

10. Liberty Hill 4-0

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 7-0

2. Lampasas 5-0

3. Waco La Vega 5-1

4. Port Lavaca Calhoun 6-1

5. CC Calallen 5-2

6. Canyon 6-0

7. Melissa 6-1

8. Springtown 7-1

9. El Campo 5-1

10. Paris 5-3

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage 5-0

2. West Orange-Stark 5-0

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 5-2

4. Jasper 6-1

5. Gilmer 6-1

6. Salado 7-1

7. Wimberley 7-1

8. China Spring 6-1

9. Caddo Mills 6-0

10. Glen Rose 7-0

Class 3A Division 1

1. Brock 7-0

2. Grandview 7-0

3. Shallowater 6-0

4. Malakoff 4-2

5. Mt. Vernon 7-0

6. Pottsboro 6-2

7. Tuscola Jim Ned 5-1

8. Llano 7-0

9. Columbus 6-1

10. Gladewater 6-2

Class 3A Division 2

1. Canadian 6-1

2. Gunter 7-1

3. Poth 7-0

4. Daingerfield 6-1

5. East Bernard 6-1

6. Spearman 6-1

7. Franklin 5-2

8. Idalou 5-0

9. Childress 6-1

10. Waskom 6-0

Class 2A Division 1

1. Shiner 7-0

2. Refugio 7-0

3. Post 7-0

4. Lindsay 8-0

5. Joaquin 7-0

6. San Saba 5-1

7. Crawford 7-0

8. Timpson 8-0

9. Cisco 4-3

10. Normangee 7-0

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart 7-0

2. Hamlin 7-0

3. Wellington 7-0

4. Windthorst 6-1

5. Wheeler 6-1

6. Albany 6-1

7. McCamey 5-1

8. Christoval 6-1

9. Falls City 5-2

10. Vega 5-2

Six-Man Division 1

1. Westbrook 7-0

2. Sterling City 7-0

3. Borden County 5-2

4. Rankin 5-1

5. May 7-1

6. Happy 6-1

7. Leakey 6-1

8. Knox City 4-2

9. Union Hill 8-0

10. Valley 6-0

Six-Man Division 2

1. Balmorhea 4-1

2. Richland Springs 6-0

3. Motley County 6-1

4. Calvert 4-2

5. Jayton 6-1

6. Groom 6-1

7. Klondike 7-0

8. Anton 8-0

9. Fannindel 6-0

10. Follett 7-0

Private Schools

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 4-0

2. Nolan Catholic 3-0

3. Plano John Paul II 1-1

4. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 5-3

5. Cornerstone Christian 5-1

