High School Football
Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 9/Week 5
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Argyle, Carthage and Brock are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.
DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.
Class 6A
1. GP North Shore 4-0
2. Duncanville 1-1
3. Katy 3-0
4. Austin Westlake 4-0
5. Allen 2-0
6. DeSoto 2-0
7. Austin Lake Travis 3-0
8. Cy-Fair 4-0
9. Denton Guyer 2-1
10. Cedar Hill 2-0
11. Cypress Bridgeland 4-0
12. Alvin Shadow Creek 0-2
13. Humble Atascocita 0-1
14. Katy Tompkins 3-0
15. Prosper 2-0
16. Marcus 3-0
17. SA Brandeis 3-0
18. Arl. Martin 3-1
19. Spring 3-0
20. Pearland 4-0
21. Katy Taylor 4-0
22. Spring Westfield 2-1
23. Rockwall 3-1
24. Southlake Carroll 1-1
25. Cypress Ranch 2-1
Class 5A Division 1
1. Denton Ryan 3-0
2. Highland Park 2-0
3. Lancaster 2-0
4. Richmond Foster 2-0
5. Cedar Park 4-0
6. Manvel 2-1
7. Longview 3-1
8. Lubbock Coronado 4-0
9. Frisco Lone Star 1-2
10. CC Veterans Memorial 4-0
Class 5A Division 2
1. Ennis 2-0
2. Aledo 2-1
3. CS A&M Consolidated 4-0
4. Fort Bend Marshall 3-0
5. Frisco 3-0
6. Mansfield Timberview 3-0
7. Texarkana Texas 3-0
8. WF Rider 3-1
9. Lubbock-Cooper 3-1
10. Liberty Hill 4-0
Class 4A Division 1
1. Argyle 7-0
2. Lampasas 5-0
3. Waco La Vega 5-1
4. Port Lavaca Calhoun 6-1
5. CC Calallen 5-2
6. Canyon 6-0
7. Melissa 6-1
8. Springtown 7-1
9. El Campo 5-1
10. Paris 5-3
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage 5-0
2. West Orange-Stark 5-0
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 5-2
4. Jasper 6-1
5. Gilmer 6-1
6. Salado 7-1
7. Wimberley 7-1
8. China Spring 6-1
9. Caddo Mills 6-0
10. Glen Rose 7-0
Class 3A Division 1
1. Brock 7-0
2. Grandview 7-0
3. Shallowater 6-0
4. Malakoff 4-2
5. Mt. Vernon 7-0
6. Pottsboro 6-2
7. Tuscola Jim Ned 5-1
8. Llano 7-0
9. Columbus 6-1
10. Gladewater 6-2
Class 3A Division 2
1. Canadian 6-1
2. Gunter 7-1
3. Poth 7-0
4. Daingerfield 6-1
5. East Bernard 6-1
6. Spearman 6-1
7. Franklin 5-2
8. Idalou 5-0
9. Childress 6-1
10. Waskom 6-0
Class 2A Division 1
1. Shiner 7-0
2. Refugio 7-0
3. Post 7-0
4. Lindsay 8-0
5. Joaquin 7-0
6. San Saba 5-1
7. Crawford 7-0
8. Timpson 8-0
9. Cisco 4-3
10. Normangee 7-0
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart 7-0
2. Hamlin 7-0
3. Wellington 7-0
4. Windthorst 6-1
5. Wheeler 6-1
6. Albany 6-1
7. McCamey 5-1
8. Christoval 6-1
9. Falls City 5-2
10. Vega 5-2
Six-Man Division 1
1. Westbrook 7-0
2. Sterling City 7-0
3. Borden County 5-2
4. Rankin 5-1
5. May 7-1
6. Happy 6-1
7. Leakey 6-1
8. Knox City 4-2
9. Union Hill 8-0
10. Valley 6-0
Six-Man Division 2
1. Balmorhea 4-1
2. Richland Springs 6-0
3. Motley County 6-1
4. Calvert 4-2
5. Jayton 6-1
6. Groom 6-1
7. Klondike 7-0
8. Anton 8-0
9. Fannindel 6-0
10. Follett 7-0
Private Schools
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 4-0
2. Nolan Catholic 3-0
3. Plano John Paul II 1-1
4. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 5-3
5. Cornerstone Christian 5-1
