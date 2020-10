Vote for Dallas Fort Worth area high school football players of the week and team of the week from Week 7.

Vote for DFW football offensive player in Week 7 Omari Milton, Sam Houston: 425 total yards, 6 TDs vs Irving Dominique Johnson, Richland: 4 rushing TDs vs Timber Creek Burke Wahlberg, Pearce: 509 total yards, 8 TDs vs Braswell Taylen Green, Lewisville 437 total yards, 4 TDs vs Lamar Ty Collins, North Forney: 248 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Brewer Rodney Talton, Arlington: 5 total TDs vs Fossil Ridge Tristan McClary, Braswell: 327 yards passing, 7 total TDs vs Pearce Braedyn Locke, Rockwall: 349 yards passing, 3 TDs vs Carroll

Vote for DFW football defensive player in Week 7 Eric Franco, Nolan Catholic: 16 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FR, TD vs Prestonwood Jon Jones, McKinney: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF vs Skyline Javione Carr, Sam Houston: 22 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 FF vs Irving Jackson Jennings, Aubrey: 22 tackles, 2 PBU, 1 FF vs Celina Malakhi Kellough, Arlington: 3 sacks, 5 tackles vs Fossil Ridge Zach Hofer, Keller: 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FR vs North Mesquite

Vote for DFW team of the week in Week 7 Rockwall: Upset #7 Southlake Carroll 44-42 Arl Sam Houston: Back to back wins for 1st time since 2014 Aubrey: Beat Celina for 1st time since 1993 Grand Prairie: Beat Mesquite to start 2-0 Newman Smith: Beat Dallas Adams to start 2-0