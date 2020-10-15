High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 8
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Stephen Peters 58-11
Ashley Pickle 57-12
Greg Tepper 56-13
Derek Johnson 56-13
Jason Howell 56-13
Matt Diggs 55-14
Erin Hartigan 54-15
Tarrance Johnson 54-15
Nolan Ruth 53-16
Brian Gosset 52-17
Ric Renner 51-18
Kenny Matthews 51-18
Marc Henry 42-27
Matt Davidson 41-28
Week 8 games
SGP vs Arlington Bowie
Cedar Hill vs Aledo
All Saints vs Nolan Catholic
Arlington vs Martin
Cleburne vs Timberview
Pantego vs Dallas Covenant
Highland Park vs Rockwall
Cedar Hill Trinity vs DeSoto
Lovejoy vs Denison
Sam Houston vs Grand Prairie
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Bowie, Aledo, All Saints, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: SGP, Aledo, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: SGP, Aledo, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Bowie, Cedar Hill, All Saints, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Bowie, Cedar Hill, All Saints, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Bowie, Aledo, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: SGP, Cedar Hill, All Saints, Arlington, Timberview, Covenant, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Arlington, Timberview, Pantego, HP, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: SGP, Cedar Hill, All Saints, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Bowie, Aledo, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie
