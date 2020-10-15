Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 8

VOTE FOR WEEK 8/WEEK 4 FOOTBALL WINNERS

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Stephen Peters 58-11

Ashley Pickle 57-12

Greg Tepper 56-13

Derek Johnson 56-13

Jason Howell 56-13

Matt Diggs 55-14

Erin Hartigan 54-15

Tarrance Johnson 54-15

Nolan Ruth 53-16

Brian Gosset 52-17

Ric Renner 51-18

Kenny Matthews 51-18

Marc Henry 42-27

Matt Davidson 41-28

Week 8 games

SGP vs Arlington Bowie

Cedar Hill vs Aledo

All Saints vs Nolan Catholic

Arlington vs Martin

Cleburne vs Timberview

Pantego vs Dallas Covenant

Highland Park vs Rockwall

Cedar Hill Trinity vs DeSoto

Lovejoy vs Denison

Sam Houston vs Grand Prairie

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Bowie, Aledo, All Saints, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: SGP, Aledo, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: SGP, Aledo, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Bowie, Cedar Hill, All Saints, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Bowie, Cedar Hill, All Saints, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Bowie, Aledo, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: SGP, Cedar Hill, All Saints, Arlington, Timberview, Covenant, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Arlington, Timberview, Pantego, HP, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: SGP, Cedar Hill, All Saints, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Bowie, Aledo, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Bowie, Cedar Hill, Nolan, Martin, Timberview, Pantego, Rockwall, DeSoto, Lovejoy, Grand Prairie