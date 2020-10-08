Fort Worth Paschal gives head coach first career win as Panthers defeat FW Poly

Tommy Bell’s 4-yard touchdown run sparked the Fort Worth Paschal offense as the Panthers beat FW Polytechnic, 21-8, in a non-district game Thursday night at Clark Stadium.

The win gave head coach John Killough his first career win.

Killough is in his first year as a head coach and first at Paschal. He was hired late in the spring after spending last season as an assistant with The Colony.

“It’s bittersweet. We made a lot of mistakes, but we’re getting better every week,” Killough said. “Overall, I was happy with the defense. The played lights out for most of the night.”

After lining up for a punt on fourth-and-8 at midfield, a fake by Poly was unsuccessful, setting up Paschal at the 50 with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

The Panthers (1-2) ate up nearly six minutes while running 10 plays that included nine rushes. Bell picked up three yards on a fourth-and-3 and quarterback Connor Culp hit GP Massey for 18 yards on a third-and-long to the Poly 12.

Two plays later, Bell ran off-tackle for six.

“We talked in the locker room [at half]. We picked it up, executed and got our assignments done,” said Bell, who led all rushers with 116 yards on 12 carries. “We brought a lot of energy [in the fourth quarter].

Polytechnic quarterback Quincy Carter, left is brought down by Paschal’s Austin Cunningham and Tommy Bell after a short gain in the first quarter of their football game Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Paschal added a touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 7:10 to play in the fourth quarter when William Marshall got wide open past the Poly secondary and caught a 45-yard TD pass from Culp.

Braedyn Noel returned an interception nine yards for a Paschal TD with three minutes remaining.

“Very impressive pick by him,” Killough said. “He’s playing his butt off right now.”

Poly (0-3) scored with under a minute left on a 1-yard keeper by QB Quincy Carter.

The scoreless first half was evenly contested with Paschal edging out Poly 134-122 in total yardage. Both teams had opportunities to get on the board.

The Panthers’ opening drive ended when Poly’s Antonio Serrano intercepted a pass attempt, but the teams traded punts. On the ensuing Poly drive, Paschal recovered a fumble.

Poly’s best possession before intermission came on a 16-play, 73-yard drive that ate up nearly nine minutes, but the Parrots stalled when Carter was stopped short on a fourth-and-goal at the 2.

Paschal’s Alexavier Cardenas, left grabs Polytechnic quarterback Quincy Carter as he runs up the sideline for positiive yards in the first quarter of their football game Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

The Parrots also got an interception from Omaurion Millsap and Paschal added another takeaway when Alexavier Cardenas recovered a Poly fumble off a strip sack late in fourth quarter.

Paschal, which will open district with North Crowley Oct. 15, gained 209 of its 264 yards on the ground. Noel had 77 yards on 10 carries.

“They did a great job especially what they do for us both defensively and offensively,” said Killough of Noel and Bell.

Poly gained 248 yards of total offense. Carter led the way with 53 yards rushing and 140 yards passing.

The Parrots open district with FW Wyatt Oct. 22.