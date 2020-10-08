Hebron shuts down Eaton in second half, Hawks hand Eagles first loss of the season

Happy just to finally be playing an opponent other than state powerhouse Denton Guyer, the Hebron Hawks took advantage of five Haslet Eaton turnovers and an aggressive defense to take care of the Eagles, 31-7, in a non-district game Thursday night at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Hebron (1-1) entered the game coming off two straight losses to Guyer – one in the opening round of last year’s state playoffs and a 56-33 defeat in its opener this season.

But Thursday, the Hawks did what they needed to do, turning a second-half Eaton fumble and one of two interceptions into short scoring drives to pull away for the win.

It was the first loss of the season for the Eagles (2-1).

Holding a narrow 14-7 halftime advantage and struggling to generate much offense after intermission, the Hawks got a break when a punt return was fumbled at the Eagle 14 and quarterback Jacob Buniff found Cobye Baldwin on a back-shoulder fade in the end zone to up the score to 21-7.

Jacob Buniff’s pass is complete to Cobye Baldwin for Hebron’s 3rd TD of the night! Hawks lead it 21-7 w/ 4:29 left in the 3rd Q. @friday_stars @GameOnSportsPro | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/c2YWJ3vD2L — Mallory Hartley (@malloryhartley) October 9, 2020

With the Eagles in desperation mode trailing by 14 with just 4:29 left, Hebron worked the ball close enough for a successful 50-yard Brayden Beck field goal attempt. On Eaton’s next possession, Hebron’s Jonathan Jackson intercepted a pass and Brandon Love ran three times to go 41 yards for the final tally.

Hebron looked dominant early, going 34 yards for its first score. Buniff later completed an 80-yard drive early in the second quarter with a 1-yard score.

Eaton’s one successful drive came with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. A 5-yard run by Jabbez Hawkins finished off an 84-yard march to cut the lead to 14-7 at the break.

Love, Wilson and Buniff combined for 119 yards on the ground and three Hawks’ scores. Takoda Bridges and Jaddi Henry combined for 10 catches for 66 yards as Bunnif finished the game 20 of 25 for 203 yards and a touchdown.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

For Eaton, Braden St. Ama connected on 16 of 31 for 219 yards. Max McCuiston, Charles Whitebear and Max Sio-Johnson had 13 catches for 188 of Eaton’s 219 yards through the air.

Eaton wraps up non-district play Oct. 16 at home against Braswell.

Hebron is off next week before opening district play with Plano East.