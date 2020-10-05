Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 7

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Argyle, Carthage and Brock are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. GP North Shore 2-0

2. Duncanville 1-0

3. Katy 2-0

4. Austin Westlake 2-0

5. Allen 2-0

6. DeSoto 1-0

7. SL Carroll 1-0

8. Austin Lake Travis 1-0

9. Spring Westfield 1-0

10. Cy-Fair 2-0

11. Denton Guyer 1-1

12. Cedar Hill 1-0

13. Rockwall 2-0

14. Cypress Bridgeland 2-0

15. Alvin Shadow Creek 0-2

16. Humble Atascocita 0-1

17. Katy Tompkins 2-0

18. Midland Lee 2-0

19. Prosper 2-0

20. Pearland 2-0

21. SA Brandeis 1-0

22. Flower Mound Marcus 2-0

23. Temple 2-0

24. Katy Taylor 2-0

25. Arlington 1-1

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan 2-0

2. Highland Park 0-0

3. Lancaster 0-0

4. Richmond Foster 1-0

5. Manvel 1-0

6. Cedar Park 2-0

7. Longview 1-1

8. College Station 2-0

9. Lubbock Coronado 2-0

10. Frisco Lone Star 0-2

Class 5A Division 2

1. Ennis 1-0

2. Aledo 2-0

3. CS A&M Consolidated 2-0

4. WF Rider 2-0

5. Fort Bend Marshall 1-0

6. Frisco 2-0

7. Mansfield Timberview 1-0

8. Boerne Champion 2-0

9. Lubbock-Cooper 1-1

10. Texarkana Texas 2-0

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 5-0

2. Lampasas 3-0

3. Waco La Vega 4-1

4. Port Lavaca Calhoun 4-1

5. CC Calallen 3-2

6. Canyon 5-0

7. Melissa 5-1

8. Springtown 5-1

9. El Campo 3-1

10. Fredericksburg 4-1

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage 3-0

2. West Orange-Stark 3-0

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 3-2

4. Jasper 5-0

5. Bellville 4-0

6. China Spring 5-0

7. Gilmer 4-1

8. Iowa Park 4-1

9. Wimberley 5-1

10. Center 4-1

Class 3A Division 1

1. Brock 5-0

2. Grandview 5-0

3. Pottsboro 4-1

4. Malakoff 3-2

5. Shallowater 4-0

6. Yoakum 4-0

7. Mount Vernon 5-0

8. Wall 3-2

9. Llano 5-0

10. Tuscola Jim Ned 3-1

Class 3A Division 2

1. Canadian 4-1

2. Gunter 5-1

3. Daingerfield 4-1

4. East Bernard 5-1

5. Poth 5-0

6. Spearman 5-1

7. Franklin 3-2

8. Lexington 3-1

9. Idalou 3-0

10. Childress 4-1

Class 2A Division 1

1. Shiner 5-0

2. Refugio 5-0

3. Post 5-0

4. Lindsay 6-0

5. Joaquin 5-0

6. San Saba 3-1

7. Crawford 5-0

8. Timpson 6-0

9. San Augustine 3-1

10. Sundown 4-1

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart 5-0

2. Hamlin 5-0

3. Wellington 5-0

4. Windthorst 5-1

5. Wink 6-0

6. Wheeler 5-1

7. Albany 4-1

8. Christoval 4-1

9. Falls City 3-2

10. Vega 4-2

Six-Man Division 1

1. Westbrook 6-0

2. Sterling City 6-0

3. Rankin 5-1

4. Borden County 3-2

5. Happy 5-1

6. May 5-1

7. Leakey 5-1

8. Union Hill 5-0

9. Jonesboro 6-0

10. Knox City 2-2

Six-Man Division 2

1. Balmorhea 4-1

2. Richland Springs 4-0

3. Motley County 4-1

4. Calvert 3-2

5. Groom 5-1

6. Klondike 5-0

7. Jayton 5-1

8. Follett 6-0

9. Strawn 4-2

10. Fannindel 5-0

Private Schools

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 2-0

2. Nolan Catholic 1-0

3. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 3-2

4. Plano John Paul II 1-1

5. Cornerstone Christian 0-0

