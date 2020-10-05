High School Football
Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 7
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Argyle, Carthage and Brock are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.
DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.
Class 6A
1. GP North Shore 2-0
2. Duncanville 1-0
3. Katy 2-0
4. Austin Westlake 2-0
5. Allen 2-0
6. DeSoto 1-0
7. SL Carroll 1-0
8. Austin Lake Travis 1-0
9. Spring Westfield 1-0
10. Cy-Fair 2-0
11. Denton Guyer 1-1
12. Cedar Hill 1-0
13. Rockwall 2-0
14. Cypress Bridgeland 2-0
15. Alvin Shadow Creek 0-2
16. Humble Atascocita 0-1
17. Katy Tompkins 2-0
18. Midland Lee 2-0
19. Prosper 2-0
20. Pearland 2-0
21. SA Brandeis 1-0
22. Flower Mound Marcus 2-0
23. Temple 2-0
24. Katy Taylor 2-0
25. Arlington 1-1
Class 5A Division 1
1. Denton Ryan 2-0
2. Highland Park 0-0
3. Lancaster 0-0
4. Richmond Foster 1-0
5. Manvel 1-0
6. Cedar Park 2-0
7. Longview 1-1
8. College Station 2-0
9. Lubbock Coronado 2-0
10. Frisco Lone Star 0-2
Class 5A Division 2
1. Ennis 1-0
2. Aledo 2-0
3. CS A&M Consolidated 2-0
4. WF Rider 2-0
5. Fort Bend Marshall 1-0
6. Frisco 2-0
7. Mansfield Timberview 1-0
8. Boerne Champion 2-0
9. Lubbock-Cooper 1-1
10. Texarkana Texas 2-0
Class 4A Division 1
1. Argyle 5-0
2. Lampasas 3-0
3. Waco La Vega 4-1
4. Port Lavaca Calhoun 4-1
5. CC Calallen 3-2
6. Canyon 5-0
7. Melissa 5-1
8. Springtown 5-1
9. El Campo 3-1
10. Fredericksburg 4-1
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage 3-0
2. West Orange-Stark 3-0
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 3-2
4. Jasper 5-0
5. Bellville 4-0
6. China Spring 5-0
7. Gilmer 4-1
8. Iowa Park 4-1
9. Wimberley 5-1
10. Center 4-1
Class 3A Division 1
1. Brock 5-0
2. Grandview 5-0
3. Pottsboro 4-1
4. Malakoff 3-2
5. Shallowater 4-0
6. Yoakum 4-0
7. Mount Vernon 5-0
8. Wall 3-2
9. Llano 5-0
10. Tuscola Jim Ned 3-1
Class 3A Division 2
1. Canadian 4-1
2. Gunter 5-1
3. Daingerfield 4-1
4. East Bernard 5-1
5. Poth 5-0
6. Spearman 5-1
7. Franklin 3-2
8. Lexington 3-1
9. Idalou 3-0
10. Childress 4-1
Class 2A Division 1
1. Shiner 5-0
2. Refugio 5-0
3. Post 5-0
4. Lindsay 6-0
5. Joaquin 5-0
6. San Saba 3-1
7. Crawford 5-0
8. Timpson 6-0
9. San Augustine 3-1
10. Sundown 4-1
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart 5-0
2. Hamlin 5-0
3. Wellington 5-0
4. Windthorst 5-1
5. Wink 6-0
6. Wheeler 5-1
7. Albany 4-1
8. Christoval 4-1
9. Falls City 3-2
10. Vega 4-2
Six-Man Division 1
1. Westbrook 6-0
2. Sterling City 6-0
3. Rankin 5-1
4. Borden County 3-2
5. Happy 5-1
6. May 5-1
7. Leakey 5-1
8. Union Hill 5-0
9. Jonesboro 6-0
10. Knox City 2-2
Six-Man Division 2
1. Balmorhea 4-1
2. Richland Springs 4-0
3. Motley County 4-1
4. Calvert 3-2
5. Groom 5-1
6. Klondike 5-0
7. Jayton 5-1
8. Follett 6-0
9. Strawn 4-2
10. Fannindel 5-0
Private Schools
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 2-0
2. Nolan Catholic 1-0
3. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 3-2
4. Plano John Paul II 1-1
5. Cornerstone Christian 0-0
Comments