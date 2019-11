Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall: 15 rec, 252 yards, 6 total TDs vs Allen

Grayson James, John Paul II: 23 of 36 passing for 405 yards, 6 total TDs vs Nolan

EJ Smith, Jesuit: 164 yards rushing and 4 TDs vs Longview

Cooper McCasland, Birdville: 11 rec, 221 yards, 3 TDs vs Monterey

Marvin Mims, Lone Star: 9 rec, 285 yards, 3 TDs vs College Station

Bo Hogeboom, Argyle: 26 of 39 passing for 448 yards and 8 TDs vs Stephenville

Quinn Ewers, Carroll: 18 of 28 passing for 363 yards and 5 TDs vs DeSoto