Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football players and team of the week from playoff opener

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football players and team of the week from the playoff opener.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW football offensive player of the week from bi district Trevon West, Lamar: 11 rec 252 yards 3 TDs vs Trinity Demarye Walker, Birdville: 255 yards rushing, 3 TDs vs Saginaw Shedeur Sanders, TC-Cedar Hill: 446 yards passing, 6 TDs vs Southwest Christian Mitch Coulson, Lake Highlands: 286 all-purpose yards, 5 total TDs vs Summit Tre Bradford, Lancaster: 248 yards rushing, 2 TDs vs The Colony Kaedric Cobbs, Guyer: 245 yards rushing, 5 TDs vs Hebron Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant: 328 yards passing, 93 rushing, 7 total TDs vs Lubbock Trinity Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith: 286 yards passing, 6 total TDs vs Tyler Grace

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week from bi-district Jayden Jones, Pantego: 12 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks vs Willow Park Trinity Stone Eby, Flower Mound: 10 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 FR vs Keler Jeremiah Richards, Lake Highlands: 8 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 FR, 1 INT vs Summit Spencer Roof, Nolan: 9 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF vs Bishop Dunne Brayden Gerlich, Coll. Heritage: 18 tackles, game-sealing INT vs Crowley

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth team of the week from the bi-district round Arlington Lamar: Upset Euless Trinity 37-34 Lake Highlands: Beat Summit for 1st playoff win since 2009 McKinney: Won 1st playoff game in 25 years Colleyville Heritage: Knocked off Crowley in overtime at Crowley Braswell: Won 1st playoff game in program history with PollMaker