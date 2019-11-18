High School Football

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football players and team of the week from playoff opener

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW football offensive player of the week from bi district
Trevon West, Lamar: 11 rec 252 yards 3 TDs vs Trinity
Demarye Walker, Birdville: 255 yards rushing, 3 TDs vs Saginaw
Shedeur Sanders, TC-Cedar Hill: 446 yards passing, 6 TDs vs Southwest Christian
Mitch Coulson, Lake Highlands: 286 all-purpose yards, 5 total TDs vs Summit
Tre Bradford, Lancaster: 248 yards rushing, 2 TDs vs The Colony
Kaedric Cobbs, Guyer: 245 yards rushing, 5 TDs vs Hebron
Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant: 328 yards passing, 93 rushing, 7 total TDs vs Lubbock Trinity
Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith: 286 yards passing, 6 total TDs vs Tyler Grace

Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week from bi-district
Jayden Jones, Pantego: 12 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks vs Willow Park Trinity
Stone Eby, Flower Mound: 10 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 FR vs Keler
Jeremiah Richards, Lake Highlands: 8 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 FR, 1 INT vs Summit
Spencer Roof, Nolan: 9 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF vs Bishop Dunne
Brayden Gerlich, Coll. Heritage: 18 tackles, game-sealing INT vs Crowley

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth team of the week from the bi-district round
Arlington Lamar: Upset Euless Trinity 37-34
Lake Highlands: Beat Summit for 1st playoff win since 2009
McKinney: Won 1st playoff game in 25 years
Colleyville Heritage: Knocked off Crowley in overtime at Crowley
Braswell: Won 1st playoff game in program history
