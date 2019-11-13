Top 10 high school football bi-district games to watch around Dallas-Fort Worth

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to continue playing and which is going home?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best bi-district games in DFW:

1. The Colony at Lancaster

7 p.m. Thursday

State-ranked Lancaster (8-2) only has two losses this season, vs. 6A No. 1 Duncanville and three-time defending 5A Division 1 state champ Highland Park.

The Tigers host visiting The Colony (8-2) to open the 5A D1 playoffs.

One of The Colony’s losses this season came against 5A D1 No. 1 Lone Star.

Keep an eye on Lancaster 4-star corner and LSU commit Lorando Johnson as well as young quarterback Glenn Rice Jr. and all-purpose back Tre Bradford.

Lancaster has outscored opponents by over 350 points while the defense is allowing 12.6 points per game.

The Cougars have a trio of top prospects in Keith Miller (Colorado), Myles Price (Texas Tech) and Christian Gonzalez (Purdue). They’re averaging 44.5 points per game.

Timberview outside linebacker Adam Cash (6) goes after Lancaster running back Tre Bradford (2) during a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

2. Arlington Lamar vs. Euless Trinity

7 p.m. Friday (Pennington Field)

According to the Southwest Sports Research (SSR), this is the first meeting between the teams since 2003. From 1971-2003, Lamar owns an 8-6 record in the series. The Vikings won the past four times in 1987, 2000, 2002 and 2003, winning 28-14 at Birdville. Two of those eight wins for Lamar have come in the playoffs at Texas Stadium.

Trinity (9-1) enters the 6A D1 bi-district round as the No. 21 team in the state. The Trojans won District 3-6A.

Lamar (9-1) is ranked for the first time this season at No. 25. The Vikes finished runner-up in 4-6A.

Lamar is averaging 39.3 points per game and allowing 15.2. Trinity is at 34.9 and 16.2, respectively.

Euless Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) gets pushed out of bounds by Richland’s C.J. Baskerville (3) after a long run during the first half, Friday night, November 8 2019 played at Pennington Field in Bedford, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

3. Braswell vs. Corsicana

7 p.m. Friday (CH Collins Stadium)

Longtime Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson returned to Corsicana and in his first season as head coach, helped the Tigers clinch a playoff spot for the fourth straight season.

The Tigers (7-3) finished third in district and outscored opponents 259-184.

Braswell (8-2) is a great story, just in its fourth season. The Bengals went from winless to 5-15 the past two seasons.

The Bengals were six points away from an outright district title, and finished runner-up in 7-5A D2. They’re averaging 45.8 points per game.

4. Mansfield Timberview vs. Frisco Independence

7 p.m. Thursday (Memorial Stadium)

Timberview (6-4) comes into the 5A D1 playoffs outscoring opponents 42.5-24.8 including 288-92 overall in district to finish third behind state-ranked Highland Park and Lancaster.

Timberview will showcase Jaden Hullaby (Texas), Jalen Kimber (Georgia) and Stacy Sneed (Colorado).

Independence (8-2) is a win away from tying a program record for wins in a season.

QB Braylon Braxton has thrown for 2,886 yards with 41 touchdowns vs. three interceptions. Khiyon Wafer (1,171 receiving, 19 TDs) and Zhighlil Mcmillan (792 receiving, 12 TDs) are a dangerous tandem.

Timberview running back Stacy Sneed (1) celebrates his touchdown with running back Deuce Jones (2) during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

5. Garland Lakeview Centennial at Dallas Jesuit

7 p.m. Friday

Jesuit (6-4), led by EJ Smith, the son of Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt, has alternated wins and losses during its past five games, but did end the regular season with a 34-28 win vs. Plano East.

Nice bounce back season for the Rangers after going 2-8 last year.

They’re averaging 34.2 points per game.

LC is scoring fewer points than Jesuit, but the defense is better at 20 points per game.

Both teams will look for their first playoff win since 2016.

6. Bishop Dunne at Nolan Catholic

6 p.m. Saturday

If Bishop Dunne looks to repeat as state champ, its first test will have to be on the road vs. 10-0 Nolan Catholic.

Nolan is averaging 40.4 points per game while allowing 14. Sophomore phenom running back Emeka Megwa will be hard to stop, having already rushed for over 200 yards in multiple games.

Dunne comes in at 4-6 and lost its last four games.

Nolan running back Emeka Megwa (6) finds a huge hole to run and goes 78 yards for a touchdown against Celina during the first half, Friday night, September 13, 2019 play at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

7. Colleyville Heritage at Crowley

7 p.m. Friday

Crowley (9-1), which is No. 10 the DFW 5A rankings, has only one loss, by one point to district champ Azle. However, the Eagles have dominated, having their best season since 2013, the last time they won a playoff game.

Missouri commit Dominique Johnson is one of the top running backs in DFW.

The Eagles are averaging 45.4 points per game while allowing 19.7.

Heritage (6-4) beat Denton 36-3 in Week 11 to finish third in district. The Panthers are averaging 34.1 points per game.

RBs Braxton Ash and Isaac Shabay have combined for 1,200 yards and 15 TDs. QB AJ Smith has thrown for 1,819 yards and 16 TDs vs. three INTs.

The Crowley Eagles enter the field to face Saginaw, Friday night, September 27, 2019 played at Eagle Stadium in Crowley, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

8. Keller Central at Marcus

7 p.m. Friday

It’s Central’s seventh playoff appearance in the past nine seasons while Marcus returns to the dance after missing out the past three years.

However, the Marauders are a top seed and district champ out of 6-6A.

They lost the season opener, but have won nine straight. They’re averaging 38.4 points per game and giving up 19.9.

One of the top athletes in DFW is Central’s DJ Graham, a recent player of the week. The Oklahoma commit looks to help the Chargers go as far as they can in his final season.

He’s averaging 94.6 all-purpose yards per game and has five INTs.

Keller Central wide receiver Landon Walker (7) grabs a pass in front of Little Elm linebacker Marquies Foster (21) and backs into the end zone during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

9. Seagoville vs. Burleson Centennial

7:30 p.m. Friday (Burleson ISD Stadium)

Centennial looks to build upon 2018 when the Spartans reached the third round of the 5A D2 playoffs.

The Spartans are 9-1 this year with their only loss against 5A D2 No. 1 Aledo.

Aside from that, they’ve won seven straight games. During their past four games, the team has scored 42 points or more.

Seagoville (7-3) has reached the playoffs nine of the past 10 years, but the Dragons are searching for their first playoff win since 1995. The Dragons come in averaging 30 points per game and giving up 22.7.

Burleson Centennial Spartans mascot. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

10. Lake Highlands vs. Mansfield Summit

7:30 p.m. Friday (Gopher-Warrior Bowl)

Both teams ended 7-3 and third in district, hence the neutral site.

LH is going to the playoffs for the 12th straight year, but looking for its first postseason win since 2009.

The Wildcats are on a 4-game winning streak since losing to No. 1 Duncanville. They’ve pitched two shutouts during that span with a 172-22 margin.

Summit is making the 6A playoffs for the first time and enter with 29.1 points per game. The defense is allowing 19.2.

RB Jaydon Lott needs 26 yards for 1,000 while the Jaguars have three WRs with over 400 yards receiving.

Mansfield Summit takes the field before its game with DeSoto at Newsom Stadium on Thursday, October 24, 2019 Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

5 Others

Flower Mound vs. Keller

Lewisville vs. Carroll

Azle vs. Grapevine

Royse City vs. Lovejoy

South Oak Cliff vs. Midlothian