Crowley builds playoff momentum with long scoring plays, rout of Boswell

Already locked into the No. 2 playoff seed as the District 3-5A runner-up, Crowley had four scoring plays of at least 50 yards in addition to three touchdowns from Raylyn Govan to cruise to a 48-13 victory over Boswell on Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.

Crowley (9-1, 7-1 district) will likely host Colleyville Heritage next Friday at 7 p.m. in the bi-district round of the 5A-Division 1 playoffs. Boswell (4-6, 4-4) was eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2007.

Crowley stormed out to a 41-13 halftime lead thanks to three touchdown passes from three different players under center, although Boswell kept it close in the early going.

Derrick Berry burst 50 yards to set up the first of two consecutive field goals for Oscar Ronquillo, who hit from 34 and 27 yards. But Crowley quarterback Kevin Miller connected with MJ Tillman on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage as Crowley led 7-6 with 5:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Berry rushed for 82 of his team-high 98 yards on the first two Pioneers drives but exited a short time later before returning on the first play of the second quarter.

But by the time the 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior tailback came back, Boswell found itself in a 27-6 hole.

Crowley, which has won at least nine games for the first time since 2013, opened the floodgates with three touchdowns on just four plays over the final 1:49 of the first quarter to build a three-touchdown lead.

Dominique Johnson, a Missouri commit, scampered 79 yards for his 21st touchdown of the season and added his first passing TD of the season on a 16-yard halfback pass to Raylyn Govan late in the first quarter.

Govan had scored moments earlier when Jordyn Carden found him wide open in the middle of the field for a catch-and-run score.

Johnson rushed for 104 yards on four carries in less than three quarters of action to pace a Crowley ground attack that finished with 258 rushing yards. Daunte Blake added 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Boswell received a brief glimmer of hope when the Pioneers converted a fake punt into a 43-yard passing play from Roby Fuller to Deon Lipscomb. Brayden Thomas then threw a 17-yard touchdown to Torrance Wiseman to cut the deficit to 27-13 with 9:45 remaining in the first half.

Crowley stole that momentum back when it recovered the ensuing onside kick at the Boswell 30. The Eagles then restored the three-touchdown lead following a 1-yard run on fourth down by Blake to lead 34-13.